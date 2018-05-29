New Toronto restaurants: Fat Choi

Allergy-free spot Hype Food Co. opens, Early Bird heads downtown, Mississauga gets a Kinton, and more

by

DOWNTOWN

  • Madrina, a new tapas bar by Matthew Rosenblatt and John Berman of El Catrin, is coming to the Distillery (2 Trinity, at Gristmill).
  • HoSu's downtown location (254 Queen, at John) has been replaced by Backyard Japanese Cuisine.
  • Early Bird Coffee is the latest to open an outpost in the PATH (Brookfield Place, 181 Bay).

NORTH

  • Daily Hive reports that Parcheggio, a new Italian joint from O&B, will be replacing Origin North inside Bayview Village (2901 Bayview).
  • Sang Ji Fried Bao has opened at 1 Byng (at Yonge).

EAST

West

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco