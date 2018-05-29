New Toronto restaurants: Fat Choi

×
Soos
DOWNTOWN
- Madrina, a new tapas bar by Matthew Rosenblatt and John Berman of El Catrin, is coming to the Distillery (2 Trinity, at Gristmill).
- HoSu's downtown location (254 Queen, at John) has been replaced by Backyard Japanese Cuisine.
- Early Bird Coffee is the latest to open an outpost in the PATH (Brookfield Place, 181 Bay).
NORTH
- Daily Hive reports that Parcheggio, a new Italian joint from O&B, will be replacing Origin North inside Bayview Village (2901 Bayview).
- Sang Ji Fried Bao has opened at 1 Byng (at Yonge).
EAST
- Hype Food Co., an allergy-conscious fast-casual restaurant, is now open at 1060 Gerrard East (at Jones).
West
- Founder Bar, a bar from the people behind TedXToronto, is now open at 1282 Dundas West (at Dovercourt).
- Fat Choi, a new vegan Malaysian spot, will be operating pop-up-style Mondays and Tuesdays in the same space as its older sister spot, Soos (94 Ossington ).
- Ossington is getting a new sushi joint: Narami Sushi (119 Ossington).
- Kinton Ramen is opening in Mississauga (4026 Confederation, at Burnhamthorpe) on June 1 with 50 per cent off ramen all day.