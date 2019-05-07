New Toronto restaurants: Steam Whistle Biergarten

×
Steam Whistle
DOWNTOWN
- Steam Whistle Biergarten (255 Bremner, at Lower Simcoe) is now open and serving Steam Whistle brews, as well as German eats by the Food Dudes.
- Taiwanese bubble tea chain Tiger Sugar is about to open at 348 Yonge (at Elm).
- Jack Astor's on Front (144 Front West, at Church) has closed.
- Korean fried chicken spot Chimac (500 Queen West, at Portland) has closed.
- Sweets shop Cutie Pie Cupcakes & Co. (235 Spadina, at Sullivan), best known as the creators of the original unicorn latte, have closed their storefront.
NORTH
- Tara Vietnamese Grill is now open at 87 Green Lane (at Guardsman).
- The Gym has replaced Pipers Pub at 782 St. Clair West (at Arlington).
EAST
- The Burren has officially replaced Ceili Cottage at 1301 Queen East (at Alton).
- Silk Bistro (446 Parliament, at Spruce) has reopened as Saigon Pai.
WEST
- Popular Vancouver restaurant The Parlour is opening a Toronto location (642 King West, at Portland) later this month.
- Kinton Ramen has opened a new Bloor West location (2216 Bloor West, at Runnymede).
- Long-running chocolate shop Odile (829 Dundas West, at Euclid) has closed as the company transitions to doing pop-ups and direct orders.