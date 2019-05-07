New Toronto restaurants: Steam Whistle Biergarten

Kinton expands to Runnymede, The Parlour moves in from Vancouver and more

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

EAST

  • The Burren has officially replaced Ceili Cottage at 1301 Queen East (at Alton).
  • Silk Bistro (446 Parliament, at Spruce) has reopened as Saigon Pai.

WEST

  • Popular Vancouver restaurant The Parlour is opening a Toronto location (642 King West, at Portland) later this month.
  • Kinton Ramen has opened a new Bloor West location (2216 Bloor West, at Runnymede).
  • Long-running chocolate shop Odile (829 Dundas West, at Euclid) has closed as the company transitions to doing pop-ups and direct orders.

