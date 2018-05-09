New Toronto restaurants: Drake Mini Bar

×
Drake Mini Bar
DOWNTOWN
- Saigon Hustle (406 Queen West, at Cameron) has permanently closed, with its former home about to become My Roti Place.
- Slanted Door Cafe has replaced Boil Bar at 442 Bloor West (at Howland).
- Drake Mini Bar opens next week next to Drake One Fifty at 150 York (at Adelaide).
EAST
- As previously reported, Aft (686 Queen East, at Broadview) has closed, to be replaced by a new concept from Aft bartender Charlie Lamont.
- Crowded House is now open and serving Mediterranean eats at 1161 Queen East (at Jones).
WEST
- Mezu, a Korean tapas spot, is coming soon to Dundas West.
- The Goods is moving to Roncy: Signs are up for a new location at 279 Roncesvalles (at Westminster).
- Tondou Ramen has replaced AF1 Caribbean Kitchen (596 College, at Clinton).
- Lot 30 Brewers is now open at 303 Lansdowne (at Dundas) where Lansdowne Brewery used to be.
- Signs are up for Southern Cookout at 571 College (at Manning).