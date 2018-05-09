New Toronto restaurants: Drake Mini Bar

Aft and Saigon Hustle close, Crowded House and Slanted Door Cafe open, The Goods moves, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Saigon Hustle (406 Queen West, at Cameron) has permanently closed, with its former home about to become My Roti Place.
  • Slanted Door Cafe has replaced Boil Bar at 442 Bloor West (at Howland).
  • Drake Mini Bar opens next week next to Drake One Fifty at 150 York (at Adelaide).

EAST

WEST

  • Mezu, a Korean tapas spot, is coming soon to Dundas West.
  • The Goods is moving to Roncy: Signs are up for a new location at 279 Roncesvalles (at Westminster).
  • Tondou Ramen has replaced AF1 Caribbean Kitchen (596 College, at Clinton).
  • Lot 30 Brewers is now open at 303 Lansdowne (at Dundas) where Lansdowne Brewery used to be.
  • Signs are up for Southern Cookout at 571 College (at Manning).

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco