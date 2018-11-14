New Toronto restaurants: Casa La Palma

×
Natalia Manzocco
DOWNTOWN
- Flip, Toss and Thai (141 Harbord, at Brunswick) has closed after 17 years.
- Mengrai Thai (82 Ontario, at Richmond) is launching all-you-can-eat Thai menu.
- Labora (433 King West, at Spadina) has added a brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays until 3:30 pm.
- Papparoti (270 Spadina, at Dundas) is closed for renovations.
NORTH
- Chicken In The Kitchen is about to serve fried chicken with dunk-able melted cheese at 5600 Yonge (at Finch). Their grand opening is November 22.
- Daldongnae has opened a new location at 6347 Yonge (at Abitibi).
EAST
- Neruda, a new Argentinian restaurant by Alex Haditaghi, Romain Avril and Sylvain Assié, is opening next month at 1681 Lakeshore East (at Northern Dancer).
WEST
- Councillor is now open at 1188 Queen West (at Northcote).
- Casa La Palma, a new concept from the La Palma family, will be opening soon above the restaurant at 849 Dundas West (at Euclid).
- Playa Cabana Zocalo is now open in the former home of Dolly's at 1285 Bloor West (at Lansdowne).