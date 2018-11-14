New Toronto restaurants: Casa La Palma

More Playa Cabana, cheese-covered chicken at Yonge and Finch, all you can eat Thai, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Flip, Toss and Thai (141 Harbord, at Brunswick) has closed after 17 years.
  • Mengrai Thai (82 Ontario, at Richmond) is launching all-you-can-eat Thai menu.
  • Labora (433 King West, at Spadina) has added a brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays until 3:30 pm.
  • Papparoti (270 Spadina, at Dundas) is closed for renovations.

NORTH

EAST

  • Neruda, a new Argentinian restaurant by Alex Haditaghi, Romain Avril and Sylvain Assié, is opening next month at 1681 Lakeshore East (at Northern Dancer).

WEST

  • Councillor is now open at 1188 Queen West (at Northcote).
  • Casa La Palma, a new concept from the La Palma family, will be opening soon above the restaurant at 849 Dundas West (at Euclid).
  • Playa Cabana Zocalo is now open in the former home of Dolly's at 1285 Bloor West (at Lansdowne).

