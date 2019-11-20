New Toronto restaurants: Salon Alo

×
Natalia Manzocco
Patrick Kriss is following up Alo, Aloette and Alo Bar (pictured) with a new event space.
DOWNTOWN
- Alo's new event space Salon, located just next door to Alobar in Yorkville, is now open for private events,
- Pick 6ix Sports (33 Yonge, at Wellington) has been closed due to flooding (again).
- The former location of Rose & Sons (176 Dupont, at Spadina) will soon be home to a new concept from Anthony Rose called The Grand Elvis, set to open in the next few weeks.
- Vegetarian restaurant Annapurna (1085 Bathurst, at Dupont) is ringing in its 45th anniversary with a free treat for all customers this Friday (November 22).
NORTH
- Noted homophobic-organization-donators Chick-Fil-A are opening a new location in Yorkdale Mall (3401 Dufferin, at 401).
- Southern Italian spot Balena is now open at 619 Mount Pleasant (at Manor).
- Sushi joint On The Stick is open at 48 St. Clair East (at Yonge).
- Prohibition has closed their Yonge and Eglinton location.
EAST
- Halal fried chicken spot Pio Pio is now open at 3258 Lawrence East (at Bellamy).
WEST
- Chantecler (1320 Queen West, at Dufferin) and its adjoining butcher shop are temporarily closed due to a fire.
- Eat BKK has opened another location at 414 Roncesvalles (at Howard Park) in the former home of Vicky's Fish And Chips.
- As previously reported, Bar Koukla (a new snack bar from the owners of Mamakas) opens November 26 at 88 Ossington (at Humbert).
- Good news for fans of South Indian Dosa Mahal: The long-running family restaurant, who were booted by their landlord earlier this year, is opening a new location on Roncesvalles near Queen. The owners are also looking for a new location in Bloordale.
- The Junction has a new spot for organic coffee and snacks: Claudia's Coffee is now open at 3079 Dundas West (at Quebec).
- Bakery Nino D'Aversa and coffee roasters Barocco have teamed up for a new cafe, Barocco x Nino, at 974 College (at Rusholme).