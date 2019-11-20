New Toronto restaurants: Salon Alo

Pick 6ix floods (again), Rose & Sons' replacement unveiled, South Indian Dosa Mahal has a new home, and more in your weekly dose of Toronto restaurant news

  • Halal fried chicken spot Pio Pio is now open at 3258 Lawrence East (at Bellamy).

  • Chantecler (1320 Queen West, at Dufferin) and its adjoining butcher shop are temporarily closed due to a fire.
  • Eat BKK has opened another location at 414 Roncesvalles (at Howard Park) in the former home of Vicky's Fish And Chips.
  • As previously reported, Bar Koukla (a new snack bar from the owners of Mamakas) opens November 26 at 88 Ossington (at Humbert).
  • Good news for fans of South Indian Dosa Mahal: The long-running family restaurant, who were booted by their landlord earlier this year, is opening a new location on Roncesvalles near Queen. The owners are also looking for a new location in Bloordale.
  • The Junction has a new spot for organic coffee and snacks: Claudia's Coffee is now open at 3079 Dundas West (at Quebec).
  • Bakery Nino D'Aversa and coffee roasters Barocco have teamed up for a new cafe, Barocco x Nino, at 974 College (at Rusholme).

