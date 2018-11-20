New Toronto Restaurants: Garrison Creek

Otto's Berlin Doner is closing (temporarily), the Danforth is getting an arcade bar, the Commodore's chef is back, automated pizza is a thing now, and more!

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

EAST

  • Pixels and Pints, a new arcade bar, is coming soon to 791 Broadview (at Hurndale) in the former home of Mihalis Place.
  • Kaspace Cafe, a vegan and vegetarian-oriented spot, is moving into the former home of Sandy Aleksander at 1183 Queen East (at Jones).
  • Golden Noodle (1024 Gerrard East, at Marjory) is closed.

WEST

  • Garrison Creek is about to open at 760 College (at Shaw).
  • Viaggio, by Jon Vettraino and Jason Romanoff (formerly of The Commodore), is opening soon at 1727 Dundas West (at Lansdowne).
  • Varsity is now open at 914A Bloor West (at Ossington) in the former home of Tacos Baos.
  • The Opium Bar has soft-opened at 1321 Dundas West (at Rusholme).
  • Korean bento joint Hawk & Chick is opening soon at 1426 Dundas West (at Gladstone).
  • Harry's Steak House, a spinoff of Barberian's, is open at 3277 Bloor West (at Gardenvale).
  • The Q (1633 The Queensway, at The East Mall), a favourite among roast chicken aficionados for its similarity to Quebec's St-Hubert chain, will be closing December 2.

