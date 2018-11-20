New Toronto Restaurants: Garrison Creek

×
Garrison Creek
DOWNTOWN
- Otto's Berlin Doner is closing on November 26 for three months for renovations (Otto's Bierhalle remains open).
- Liquor license applications are up for Yeon at 465 Queen West (at Spadina).
- Automated pizza is now a thing thanks to Pizza Forno (535 Adelaide East, at Berkeley).
NORTH
- Fuwa Fuwa is opening a north-end location in the Yonge and Eglinton area.
- Also new at Yonge and Eg: AYCE joint 99 Sushi and Thai (170 Eglinton East).
- Rag Doll Eatery is open now at 2110 Yonge (at Hillsdale).
EAST
- Pixels and Pints, a new arcade bar, is coming soon to 791 Broadview (at Hurndale) in the former home of Mihalis Place.
- Kaspace Cafe, a vegan and vegetarian-oriented spot, is moving into the former home of Sandy Aleksander at 1183 Queen East (at Jones).
- Golden Noodle (1024 Gerrard East, at Marjory) is closed.
WEST
- Garrison Creek is about to open at 760 College (at Shaw).
- Viaggio, by Jon Vettraino and Jason Romanoff (formerly of The Commodore), is opening soon at 1727 Dundas West (at Lansdowne).
- Varsity is now open at 914A Bloor West (at Ossington) in the former home of Tacos Baos.
- The Opium Bar has soft-opened at 1321 Dundas West (at Rusholme).
- Korean bento joint Hawk & Chick is opening soon at 1426 Dundas West (at Gladstone).
- Harry's Steak House, a spinoff of Barberian's, is open at 3277 Bloor West (at Gardenvale).
- The Q (1633 The Queensway, at The East Mall), a favourite among roast chicken aficionados for its similarity to Quebec's St-Hubert chain, will be closing December 2.