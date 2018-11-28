New Toronto restaurants: Come See Me

×
Come See Me
DOWNTOWN
- Greek spot Ruru is now open in the former home of Mutual St. Deli (154 Dundas East, at Mutual).
- Chadani has replaced Real Mo-Mo's at 51 Colborne (at Church).
- The Anne Boleyn (287 Richmond West, at Peter) is rising from the dead to become the Queen Anne Restaurant & Bar.
- As previously reported, Los Colibris and El Caballito (220 King West, at Simcoe) could be closing as early as December 1.
NORTH
- Chicken In The Kitchen is officially open at 5600 Yonge (at Finch).
EAST
- As previously reported, Cinnaholic is opening a location in the east end at 319 Danforth (at Chester).
- Papyrus (slogan: "Eat Like An Egyptian") is opening soon at 337 Danforth (at Chester). Nyeh-heh-heh!
- Black Rose Cafe is opening soon at 940 Gerrard East (at Pape).
WEST
- Donna's is now open in the former home of Hello Darling (827 Lansdowne, at Wallace).
- Come See Me has replaced Li'Ly at 656 College (at Beatrice).
- Cocktail bar Project Gigglewater has opened in the former home of Sex Laser at 1369 Dundas West (at Beaconsfield).