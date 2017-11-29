New Toronto restaurants: General Assembly, Laduree, Pam's Roti, Wvrst, Campo Food Hall, Superpoint Express Bar

What's open, opening soon, or closing in your neck of the woods

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • World-famous macaron maker Laduree is opening a boutique in Yorkdale (3401 Dufferin, at Yorkdale) in mid-December, just in time for the holidays.

EAST

WEST

  • After moving out of Parkdale, Pam's Roti has found a new home in Bloordale at 1089 Bloor West (at Dufferin).
  • Superpoint's "express" location in Parkdale has expanded to include a bar of its own: Express Bar (269 Dunn, at Queen West).
  • Convenience is about to open at 1184 Queen West (at Northcote).

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco