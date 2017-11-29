New Toronto restaurants: General Assembly, Laduree, Pam's Roti, Wvrst, Campo Food Hall, Superpoint Express Bar

×
Superpoint
DOWNTOWN
- General Assembly Pizza opens this week at 331 Adelaide West (at Blue Jays Way).
- Campo Food Hall is in soft-open mode at 433 King West (at Spadina).
- Wvrst will be among the restaurants opening a location inside Union Station next August.
- The Bisha Hotel (80 Blue Jays, at Mercer) is open, along with two restaurants: Kost and Akira Back.
- The Roof Lounge at the Park Hyatt (4 Avenue, at Bloor) will be temporarily shuttering for renovations.
- G for Gelato (75 Jarvis, at Adelaide) has closed.
NORTH
- World-famous macaron maker Laduree is opening a boutique in Yorkdale (3401 Dufferin, at Yorkdale) in mid-December, just in time for the holidays.
EAST
- As we previously reported, The Civic is open and serving dinner at the Broadview Hotel (106 Broadview, at Queen East).
WEST
- After moving out of Parkdale, Pam's Roti has found a new home in Bloordale at 1089 Bloor West (at Dufferin).
- Superpoint's "express" location in Parkdale has expanded to include a bar of its own: Express Bar (269 Dunn, at Queen West).
- Convenience is about to open at 1184 Queen West (at Northcote).