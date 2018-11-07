New Toronto restaurants: Apres

Elias Salazar's next restaurant, Virtuous Pie is almost here, Hemant Bhagwani's latest opens, Newfoundland treats, and more

DOWNTOWN

EAST

  • Wu Jian Dao is now open at 2190 McNicoll, with a Bay and Wellesley location soon to follow.
  • Dunn's Express has opened at 1770 Danforth (at Bastedo).

WEST

  • Elias Salazar, of Kay Pacha, is opening a new Peruvian spot called Waska that will include private chef services and catering.
  • Canis is getting a sister restaurant. Apres will be opening soon at 1166 Queen West (at Beaconsfield).
  • Sakai Bar is open at 1576 Dundas West (at Sheridan).
  • Good Karma, a new spot by Hemant Bhagwani, is open at Fairview Mall.
  • Jessy's Pizza is open and serving Halifax-style donairs at 2200 Dundas West (at Roncesvalles)
  • Craig Pike, of Craig's Cookies, is opening a store selling all-Newfoundland-themed goods (aptly titled Newfoundland) next door at 1537 Queen West (at Roncesvalles).

