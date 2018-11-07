New Toronto restaurants: Apres

×
Canis
Canis is opening a sister restaurant, Apres, on West Queen West.
DOWNTOWN
- Virtuous Pie opens at 611 College (at Clinton) next week.
- Maki My Way (293 King West, at John) is closed.
EAST
- Wu Jian Dao is now open at 2190 McNicoll, with a Bay and Wellesley location soon to follow.
- Dunn's Express has opened at 1770 Danforth (at Bastedo).
WEST
- Elias Salazar, of Kay Pacha, is opening a new Peruvian spot called Waska that will include private chef services and catering.
- Canis is getting a sister restaurant. Apres will be opening soon at 1166 Queen West (at Beaconsfield).
- Sakai Bar is open at 1576 Dundas West (at Sheridan).
- Good Karma, a new spot by Hemant Bhagwani, is open at Fairview Mall.
- Jessy's Pizza is open and serving Halifax-style donairs at 2200 Dundas West (at Roncesvalles)
- Craig Pike, of Craig's Cookies, is opening a store selling all-Newfoundland-themed goods (aptly titled Newfoundland) next door at 1537 Queen West (at Roncesvalles).