New Toronto restaurants: Craig's Cookies on Church

The Real Jerk opens in the UK, RIP The Gabardine, Animal Liberation Kitchen forced to close, lasagna pop-ups, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Craig's Cookies is now open at 483 Church (at Wellesley).
  • Mi Taco has a new location at 521 Bloor (at Borden).
  • The Gabardine has closed after nine years in the Financial District.
  • The John 2 (488 College, at Markham) is now open with a new game meat-based menu.
  • Real Empanada Co. is opening a storefront at 825 Dundas West (at Bathurst).

NORTH

  • Jian Bing Club is now open at 370 Highway 7 (at Rockwell) in Richmond Hill.

EAST

  • Cafe Frappe (519 Danforth, at Fenwick) has closed due to non-payment of rent.
  • Madame Levant is in soft-open mode at 821 Gerrard (at Pape).
  • Hey Sugar has opened its first location in Scarborough (3278 Midland, at Finch).
  • Mom's Basement is now open at 1430 Danforth (at Monarch Park).
  • Animal Liberation Kitchen has closed at 717 Queen East (at Broadview) due to permit issues; the restaurant is making plans to reopen nearby.

WEST

  • Lasagna Does Lasagna is running a lasagna pop-up all winter at Paradise Grapevine (841 Bloor West, at Shaw).
  • The Roasted Nut is now open at 768 Queen West (at Gore Vale).
  • Manousha, a restaurant devoted to Middle Eastern flatbreads, is opening this week at 6039 Erin Mills (at Britannia).
  • Tam will soon replace Galaxy Donuts at Dundas and Keele.

WAY, WAY EAST

