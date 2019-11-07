New Toronto restaurants: Craig's Cookies on Church

×
Craig's Cookies
DOWNTOWN
- Craig's Cookies is now open at 483 Church (at Wellesley).
- Mi Taco has a new location at 521 Bloor (at Borden).
- The Gabardine has closed after nine years in the Financial District.
- The John 2 (488 College, at Markham) is now open with a new game meat-based menu.
- Real Empanada Co. is opening a storefront at 825 Dundas West (at Bathurst).
NORTH
- Jian Bing Club is now open at 370 Highway 7 (at Rockwell) in Richmond Hill.
EAST
- Cafe Frappe (519 Danforth, at Fenwick) has closed due to non-payment of rent.
- Madame Levant is in soft-open mode at 821 Gerrard (at Pape).
- Hey Sugar has opened its first location in Scarborough (3278 Midland, at Finch).
- Mom's Basement is now open at 1430 Danforth (at Monarch Park).
- Animal Liberation Kitchen has closed at 717 Queen East (at Broadview) due to permit issues; the restaurant is making plans to reopen nearby.
WEST
- Lasagna Does Lasagna is running a lasagna pop-up all winter at Paradise Grapevine (841 Bloor West, at Shaw).
- The Roasted Nut is now open at 768 Queen West (at Gore Vale).
- Manousha, a restaurant devoted to Middle Eastern flatbreads, is opening this week at 6039 Erin Mills (at Britannia).
- Tam will soon replace Galaxy Donuts at Dundas and Keele.
WAY, WAY EAST
- East-side Caribbean staple The Real Jerk now has a location in London, England.