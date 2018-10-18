New Toronto restaurants: Miya Bhai

×
Miya Bhai
DOWNTOWN
- Thor Espresso Bar has opened a second location at 180 John (at Queen).
- Nerd bar Storm Crow Manor will open at 580 Church (at Dundonald) on October 22.
- Emmer and Ash is moving into the space formerly occupied by the Boulevard Cafe (161 Harbord, at Borden).
- Miya Bhai, a fast-casual Indian joint, is now open at 938 Bathurst (at Barton).
NORTH
- Santouka's latest location is open at 2057 Yonge (at Eglinton).
- Dim Sum Queen is open at 3241 Yonge (at Cranbrooke).
EAST
- Chawk Bazar is now open at 1738 Lawrence East (at Victoria Park) in Scarborough.
- Vatican Gift Shop, a new semi-secret bar from the team behind Pinkerton's and Poor Romeo, is open at 1047 Gerrard East (at Galt).
WEST
- Cactus Club Cafe's Sherway Gardens location (25 The West Mall, at the Queensway) opens next week.
- Double D's has closed at 1256 Dundas West (at Dovercourt); the Leslieville location remains open.