New Toronto restaurants: Miya Bhai

Nerd bar Storm Crow Manor about to open, more Santouka, Dundas West bids farewell to deep dish, the Boulevard Cafe has a new tenant, and more

by

DOWNTOWN

  • Thor Espresso Bar has opened a second location at 180 John (at Queen).
  • Nerd bar Storm Crow Manor will open at 580 Church (at Dundonald) on October 22.
  • Emmer and Ash is moving into the space formerly occupied by the Boulevard Cafe (161 Harbord, at Borden).
  • Miya Bhai, a fast-casual Indian joint, is now open at 938 Bathurst (at Barton).

NORTH

  • Santouka's latest location is open at 2057 Yonge (at Eglinton).
  • Dim Sum Queen is open at 3241 Yonge (at Cranbrooke).

EAST

  • Chawk Bazar is now open at 1738 Lawrence East (at Victoria Park) in Scarborough.
  • Vatican Gift Shop, a new semi-secret bar from the team behind Pinkerton's and Poor Romeo, is open at 1047 Gerrard East (at Galt).

WEST

  • Cactus Club Cafe's Sherway Gardens location (25 The West Mall, at the Queensway) opens next week.
  • Double D's has closed at 1256 Dundas West (at Dovercourt); the Leslieville location remains open.

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco