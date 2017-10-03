New Toronto restaurants: Bacchanal, Cheesecake Factory, La Cubana, Apiecalypse Now, Butter Baker, Poor Romeo

What's open, opening soon or closing in your neck of the woods

by

DOWNTOWN

  • Butter Baker, a sister bakery to Butter Avenue, is now open and baking next to Pablo Cheese Tart at 120 Dundas West (at Bay).

NORTH

EAST

WEST

  • Bacchanal is now open at 60 Sudbury (at Dovercourt) in what used to be Recess.
  • Hoja Luwei is opening this week at 615 Bloor West (at Palmerston), serving Taiwanese street-style dishes.
  • We're going way, way west for this one: Hexagon, a new modern fine dining spot from chef Sean MacDonald, is open in Oakville (210 Lakeshore, at George).

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco