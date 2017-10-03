New Toronto restaurants: Bacchanal, Cheesecake Factory, La Cubana, Apiecalypse Now, Butter Baker, Poor Romeo

×
Bacchanal
DOWNTOWN
- Butter Baker, a sister bakery to Butter Avenue, is now open and baking next to Pablo Cheese Tart at 120 Dundas West (at Bay).
NORTH
- A little update on the incoming Cheesecake Factory location at Yorkdale: A recently-launched Canadian Instagram account for the chain says the restaurant will open in November. (Also, they're hiring!)
EAST
- Muddy York Brewing now has a tap room to call its own at 22 Cranfield (at Dohme).
- Poor Romeo has soft-launched at 1029 Gerrard (at Jones).
- As we previously reported, Apiecalypse Now! will be opening a second pizzeria at Pape and Mortimer this month.
- The new location of La Cubana is open at 1030 Gerrard East (at Jones).
WEST
- Bacchanal is now open at 60 Sudbury (at Dovercourt) in what used to be Recess.
- Hoja Luwei is opening this week at 615 Bloor West (at Palmerston), serving Taiwanese street-style dishes.
- We're going way, way west for this one: Hexagon, a new modern fine dining spot from chef Sean MacDonald, is open in Oakville (210 Lakeshore, at George).