New Toronto restaurants: Bar Buca Eglinton

Storm Crow Manor officially opens, Rosen's is moving, RIP People's Eatery, "the Japanese new wave" lands on Ossington, and more

by

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

EAST

WEST

  • Rosen's Cinnamon Buns' College St. shop (825 College, at Ossington) is up for rent, as owner Amy Rosen begins the search for a larger location.
  • As previously reported, Boralia (59 Ossington, at Humbert) will be closing on November 10.
  • Tacos Baos (914 Bloor West, at Ossington), one of our fave sources for cheap eats of 2018, is no more.
  • Mr. Flamingo (1265 Dundas West, at Dovercourt) is back in action as a coffee and beer joint. (It's also home to the Invisible City record shop.)
  • Ultramen Japanese Noodle Bar is opening soon at 134 Atlantic (at King).
  • Delysees has shuttered its King West cafe but is still making its macarons and other baked delights wholesale for clients around Toronto.
  • The Shozan Room, promising "Japanese food, re-imagined", is in the works at 164 Ossington (at Foxley) in the former home of Hawker Bar.

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco