New Toronto restaurants: Bar Buca Eglinton

×
David Laurence
Bar Buca
DOWNTOWN
- Korean gastropub Myato is now open at 549 Bloor West (at Lippincott).
- People's Eatery (307 Spadina, at D'arcy) is closing on November 2.
- Bombay Roti has replaced Rancho Relaxo To Go inside Lee's Palace (529 Bloor West, at Albany).
- Daily Press Juicery (200 Queen West, at St. Patrick) is now sharing space with Cozy Coffee Co.
- CoCo Bubble Tea is now open at 352 Queen West (at Spadina).
- The Vegan Extremist will be popping up in the former home of Grk Ygrt at 291 Augusta (at College).
- Nerds rejoice: Storm Crow Manor is finally open at 580 Church (at Gloucester).
- As previously reported, Fring's (455 King West, at Spadina) is set to be replaced by two new concepts from Vancouver's PM Entertainment: Marbl and Mademoiselle.
NORTH
- Bar Buca Eglinton (101 Eglinton East, at Dunfield) opens Thursday.
EAST
- Old Town Bodega, a cafe, corner store and barbershop, is open now at 402 King East (at Sackville).
- As previously reported, Ceili Cottage (1301 Queen East, at Alton) has closed.
WEST
- Rosen's Cinnamon Buns' College St. shop (825 College, at Ossington) is up for rent, as owner Amy Rosen begins the search for a larger location.
- As previously reported, Boralia (59 Ossington, at Humbert) will be closing on November 10.
- Tacos Baos (914 Bloor West, at Ossington), one of our fave sources for cheap eats of 2018, is no more.
- Mr. Flamingo (1265 Dundas West, at Dovercourt) is back in action as a coffee and beer joint. (It's also home to the Invisible City record shop.)
- Ultramen Japanese Noodle Bar is opening soon at 134 Atlantic (at King).
- Delysees has shuttered its King West cafe but is still making its macarons and other baked delights wholesale for clients around Toronto.
- The Shozan Room, promising "Japanese food, re-imagined", is in the works at 164 Ossington (at Foxley) in the former home of Hawker Bar.