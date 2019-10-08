New Toronto restaurants: Avelo

×
Avelo
DOWNTOWN
- ICYMI: Bar Volo's new location is finally open at 5 St. Joseph (at Wellesley).
- Avelo, from the team behind Awai, is now open at 51 St. Nicholas (at Yonge), with Bar Avelo scheduled to open upstairs.
- ICYMI: Big Crow has closed on Dupont, with its sibling restaurant Rose & Sons (176 Dupont, at Spadina) set to follow later this fall. New concepts will be moving into both spaces by the end of the year.
- Signs are up for Yeon at 465 Queen West (at Spadina).
- Hiwa is now open at 64 Edward (at Bay).
NORTH
- Tamasha Social is open at 1835 Yonge (at Davisville).
EAST
- Grinder Coffee (1021 Gerrard East, at Pape) is closing at the end of October.
- Boba Boy is now open at 368 Broadview (at Gerrard).
WEST
- ICYMI: Harlem Underground will close its doors next month at 745 Queen West (at Tecumseth).
- Blondie's Pizza's new, takeout-only location opens this Friday at 88 Ossington (at Argyle).
- Kitson & Co. (1205 Queen West, at Dufferin) has closed, but is still taking catering orders.
- We have more details about what will replace the recently-shuttered Schmaltz Appetizing store at 224 Ossington (at Dundas): Anthony Rose tells the Star he's planning to open a taco joint called Gordy Smiles.