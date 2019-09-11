New Toronto restaurants: Hello 123 Vaughan

Jack and Lil's gets a second location, Urban Herbivore in the Eaton Centre closes, Tori's Bakeshop calls it quits in the Canary District, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Provo Food Bar (308 Dundas West, at McCaul) will soon become Lucca.
  • Urban Herbivore has closed in the Eaton Centre (220 Yonge, at Dundas).
  • Tori's Bakeshop has closed its Canary District location (430 Front East, at Cooperage).

