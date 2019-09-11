New Toronto restaurants: Hello 123 Vaughan

×
Natalia Manzocco
DOWNTOWN
- Provo Food Bar (308 Dundas West, at McCaul) will soon become Lucca.
- Urban Herbivore has closed in the Eaton Centre (220 Yonge, at Dundas).
- Tori's Bakeshop has closed its Canary District location (430 Front East, at Cooperage).
NORTH
- Hello 123, the snack bar offshoot of Kupfert and Kim, has expanded to Vaughan (16 Famous, at Highway 7).
EAST
- Apiecalypse Now!'s Pape location (862 Pape, at Sammon) is temporarily closed due to construction.
- Beaches Brewing Company is soft open mode at 1953 Queen East (at Kenilworth).
WEST
- Fahmee Bakery has opened a new location at 584 Lansdowne (at Paton).
- Jack and Lil's now has a commissary location (with a takeout window) in an alleyway at St. Clair and Humewood.
- Chai Pochana is open at 809 St. Clair West (at Atlas).