New Toronto restaurants: Regulars

Regulars
DOWNTOWN
- Regulars, a sister bar to Figures, is now open in the former home of Blowfish at 668 King West (at Bathurst).
- Brunch joint Siempre is open at 348 Front West (at Blue Jays Way).
- Lola's Kitchen closed abruptly last week at 634 Church (at Hayden). Employees took to social media after the closure to lament that they were not given notice before the doors were locked. Next door, El Rinconcito (636 Church) also closed this week, as the entire block of restaurants (including the long-closed Spirits) is apparently slated to become a condo.
- Winnipeg's Za Pizza Bistro (not to be confused with the dearly-departed Annex pizza joint) has opened its first Toronto locations: One at 290 Adelaide West (at John), and one at 9360 Bathurst (at Carrville) in Vaughan. (As an opening promo, Za is taking 10 per cent off online orders all month.)
NORTH
- Chainsmoker, a fast-casual BBQ spot with big franchising goals, is open now at 3513 Bathurst (at Sultana).
- As previously reported, Robo Sushi, home of adorable robot waiters, is open at 865 York Mills (at Don Mills).
- Omakase spot Yukashi is open at 643A Mount Pleasant (at Davisville).
EAST
- The Danforth just welcomed a new Tibetan spot: Momo Hut and Gardens (401 Danforth, at Chester).
- Nacho Bar is now open at 699 Danforth (at Pape).
- Golden Noodle Bar is open at 1024 Gerrard East (at Marjory).
WEST
- Three Hands (1532 Dundas West, at Brock) is closing on September 29 as chef Torrie Wilson heads for greener pastures in Montreal.
- Fresh City Farms has opened at 111 Ossington (at Argyle).
