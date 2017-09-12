New Toronto restaurants: Palm Lane, Bangarang, Planta Burger, Jules Bistro, Mahjong Bar, Major Treat Coffee, Less Bar

×
Major Treat Coffee
DOWNTOWN
- Planta Burger, the fast-casual spinoff of Planta, is now open at 4 Temperance (at Yonge)
- ...And the Chase is doubling down on its newfound plant-based success, opening Palm Lane in Yorkville Village (55 Avenue, at Lowther).
- Far Niente, which stood at 187 Bay for two decades, will soon be replaced by The Birmingham Roller.
NORTH
- BlueBlood Steakhouse inside Casa Loma (1 Austin Terrace, at Walmer) is open for business.
- Chinese restaurant chain QJD Peking Duck will be touching down in Toronto next week with the launch of its first Canadian location (7095 Woodbine, at Steeles).
EAST
- A third Jules Bistro is set to replace Edward Levesque's Kitchen at 1290 Queen East (at Hastings).
WEST
- Mahjong Bar is set to land at 1276 Dundas West (at Dovercourt) this fall. The hidden bar (its entrance is designed to look like a convenience store) will feature snacks from the team at Soos.
- Bangarang, a tabletop game bar spinoff from the folks behind Track & Field, is replacing The Midtown at 552 College (at Manning).
- Bar Sybanne officially opens this week at 229 Ossington (at Dundas).
- As we previously reported, Less Bar — a new bar and music venue co-helmed by DIANA's Carmen Elle — will be replacing The Homestand at 834 Bloor West (at Shaw).
- Grab a coffee with your haircut at Major Treat Coffee, which just opened inside Town Barber at 1158 Queen West (at Beaconsfield).
- Mad Crush Wine Bar will soon replace Bar Italia at 582 College (at Clinton).
