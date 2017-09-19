New Toronto restaurants: Sweet Jesus, Cheers Cut, Dagu Rice Noodles, Schmaltz Appetizing, Poor Romeo, Sugar Loaf Bakery

×
Cheers Cut
DOWNTOWN
- Signs are up for Sweet Jesus at 416 Bloor West (at Brunswick) in the Annex.
- Chinese chain Dagu Rice Noodles is opening at Bay and Dundas in the former home of Bareburger (111 Dundas West, at Bay). Another location is about to open in Markham at 20 Gibson (at Warden).
- Monga and Hot Star have competition. Taiwanese chicken chain Cheers Cut (say that five times fast) has opened at 372 Yonge (at Gerrard).
- Za Pizzeria has closed its Annex storefront to focus on its catering business (so you'll have to hire them specially to get that sweet, sweet garlic crust).
NORTH
- Annabelle Pasta Bar, a spinoff of Lil' Baci, is now open at 909 Davenport (at Christie).
- Cali Mexican Grill is opening this week at 3250 Dufferin (at Ranee).
EAST
- Sugar Loaf Bakery has replaced Starbucks (yay!) at 1062 Gerrard East (at Jones).
- Poor Romeo is getting mighty close to opening at 1029 Gerrard East (at Marjory).
WEST
- Schmaltz Appetizing is now open at Dundas and Ossington.
- Vos, an Argentinian restaurant, is now open at 847 College (at Dovercourt).
