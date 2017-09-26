New Toronto restaurants: Northern Maverick, Sidebar, Hogtown Vegan, Henrietta Lane, Pollyanna, Daango Cake Lab

×
Natalia Manzocco
DOWNTOWN
- Northern Maverick, a massive brewpub and restaurant, is now open at 115 Bathurst (at Adelaide).
- CRAFT Beer Market (1 Adelaide East, at Yonge) has an opening date of November.
- DailyHive reports that vegan staple Hogtown Vegan is opening a second location at 382 College (at Croft).
NORTH
- College staple Frank's Kitchen will be resurfacing in a new form — FK Wine Bar — at 770 St. Clair West (at Arlington).
- A rock-and-roll-influenced pizza spot, Bad Pizza Co., is set to go in at 1216 St. Clair West (at Dufferin).
- Daango Cake Lab, featuring some seriously precious macarons by MasterChef Canada contestant Christopher Siu, is opening next month at 3380 Midland (at McNicoll).
EAST
- As we previously reported, Sidebar will be opening next to the Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth, at Broadview) this fall.
- Henrietta Lane, a "cafe and drinkery", will soon be opening at 394 King East (at Gilead).
- Pollyanna, a new restaurant from the owners of The Thirsty Duck and Eastside Social, will soon replace Aprile Bambina Cucina at 1054 Gerrard East (at Jones).
WEST
- RIP to The Rude Boy on Roncy, home of killer burgers and rocksteady tunes.
