New Toronto restaurants: Northern Maverick, Sidebar, Hogtown Vegan, Henrietta Lane, Pollyanna, Daango Cake Lab

What's open, opening soon or closing in your neck of the woods

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • College staple Frank's Kitchen will be resurfacing in a new form — FK Wine Bar — at 770 St. Clair West (at Arlington).
  • A rock-and-roll-influenced pizza spot, Bad Pizza Co., is set to go in at 1216 St. Clair West (at Dufferin).
  • Daango Cake Lab, featuring some seriously precious macarons by MasterChef Canada contestant Christopher Siu, is opening next month at 3380 Midland (at McNicoll).

EAST

WEST

  • RIP to The Rude Boy on Roncy, home of killer burgers and rocksteady tunes.

