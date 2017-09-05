New Toronto restaurants: Soul Chocolate, Ama, Monga, Tsujiri, Le Dolci, Death and Taxes

×
Soul Chocolate
DOWNTOWN
- Ama, an Argentinian restaurant from the folks behind Che Baby, is open at 930 Queen West (at Shaw).
- Taiwanese chain Monga Fried Chicken is open at 692 Yonge (at Bloor).
- Stop, Drop & Roll (300 College, at Robert) is set to move to a new location. No word on what that means for what was formerly the 300 Club, Old Laurel and Rancho Relaxo.
NORTH
- DailyHive reports Le Dolci is opening two new spaces: A confectionery at Scarborough Town Centre, as well as an events space called The Loft at 114 Geary.
- North-end matcha fans, get ready to queue: Tsujiri matcha cafe is now open at 4909 Yonge (at Spring Garden).
EAST
- Soul Chocolate is open and selling their made-from-scratch chocolate, plus coffee, at 583 Gerrard East (at Broadview).
WEST
- A new spot called Hoja is opening soon at 615a Bloor (at Palmerston).
- Death and Taxes is open in the former home of the Beaconsfield (1154 Queen West, at Beaconsfield).
- Thai street food joint Soi Thai (651 College, at Grace) has rebranded as Shanee.
- Grey Tiger is moving around the corner to a new space at 1190 Bloor West (at Pauline).
- Natural grocer The Sweet Potato is about to open in a new location at 108 Vine (at Pacific).
- Another Gyro Bar is about to open at Queen and Roncesvalles.
