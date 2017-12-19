Toronto restaurants with New Year's Eve 2018 menus

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

The Ace

Duck egg ravioli, buttermilk-poached Fogo Island cod and Ontario duck are on the menu at this Roncy tavern's $95 NYE menu. Call 416-792-7729 or email reservations@theacetoronto.com.

Annette Food Market

Four-course prix fixe menus include a champagne toast at this west-end spot; 6 and 8 pm seatings are $75 while the 10 pm seating, which leads you into midnight, is $85. Visit annettefoodmarket.com to book.

Bacchanal

The Queen West bistro is truly living up to its name with a blowout $195 buffet dinner, including an open bar. Call 416-586-1188 to book.

Baro

Steve Gonzalez's multi-floor Latin spot will be firing on all cylinders: The main restaurant will be hosting an à la carte dinner service with early and late seatings. At Pablo's Snack House, they'll be doing drinks and tapas; "secret" speakeasy Escobar is taking bottle service resos. Email reservations@barotoronto.com to reserve, or grab tickets to their third-floor party here.

Bar Reyna

Instead of a seated dinner, this Yorkdale cocktail bar is doing a bash with oysters, passed hors d’oeuvres, food stations, chocolate fountain and plenty of bubbly. Tickets are $95; call 647-748-4464 to reserve.

Barque

Feast on a $45 four-course BBQ prix fixe at this west-end smokehouse. (FYI: Veggie and pescatarian options are available too!) Reserve online.

Bar Sybanne

At this new Mediterranean snack bar on Ossington, $45 gets you a menu of family-style shared dishes. Four seatings are available, and the bar will become a dance party from 11 onward. Reserve online.

Beast

At this animal products-centric spot hidden off King, the $80 NYE menu features gnocchi with wild boar ragu, sweetbreads and donut pancakes with caviar and bacon for dessert. Reserve online.

Carbon Bar

The King East BBQ joint is offering a family style BBQ menu available at three seatings ($59 / $79 / $99 per person). Reserve online.

County General

It's a Rockin’ Super Cheap New Year's Eve at this Queen West bar: Their set menu featuring dishes like oysters Rockefeller, fried chicken and B.C. salmon is just $45. Call 416-531-4447 to reserve.

Dailo

For $100, Nick Liu is offering a gorgeous six-course menu including Jerusalem artichoke dumplings, shrimp toast with foie, chili lobster in a noodle nest or Oliffe's aged ribeye. Call 647-341-8882 to reserve.

Drake Hotel

The Drake has a number of dining options for NYE: A four-course, $75 early dinner and a five-course, $125 late dinner in the Sky Yard or a $75 strolling dinner in the Drake Underground. Email nye@thedrakehotel.ca to reserve.

The Fifth

The Fifth is doing a multi-course French feast, featuring an appetizer, entree, sorbet, foie gras and dessert for $85 as part of their NYE "dinner and dance." Book online.

Grey Gardens

Five courses for $100 can be yours at Jen Agg and Mitch Bates' cozy Kensington spot. Options include mackerel tataki, duck with wild rice and pumpkin agnolotti. Call 647-351-1552 to reserve.

Kiin

Chef Nuit Regular will be featuring some opulent Royal Thai dishes over early seatings ($80) and late seatings ($100). Tickets are available here.

Lena

At O&B's sleek Latin American joint downtown, the $75 prix fixe New Year's menu features shrimp and sea urchin bisque, beef tenderloin and serrano-ricotta ravioli. Book online.

Local Kitchen & Bar

Does pasta and wine sound your speed for New Year's? Head to this Parkdale trattoria, where they're offering a five-course dinner ($55 at the 6 pm seating; $75 at 9 pm, $100 for the late menu). Reserve online.

Loka

True to omnivorous form, Dave Mottershall's Queen West kitchen is doing carnivorous and vegetarian prix fixe menus ($75 per person) on New Year's Eve. Reserve online.

Mascot Brewery

"New Beers Eve" is back at Mascot, beginning with a three-course dinner (and optional beer pairings) and followed by a full two-floor free flow party between Mascot and its second-floor bar, Odd Thomas. The whole shebang is $50. Buy tickets online.

Momofuku

New Year's offerings vary throughout the Momo complex. Splash out on the $450 Shōtō ten course tasting menu, or head to Daishō for a $135 seven-course prix fixe menu featuring grilled striploin and lobster. You can also reserve Noodle Bar's Fried Chicken and Caviar to share.

Noorden

This hip Indo-Dutch spot in midtown is doing a special NYE edition of its rijstaffel communal dinner, featuring a feast of 12 dishes, at $68 per person. Email info@noordento.com to reserve.

Northern Maverick

This brand-new brewpub has a four-course prix fixe (featuring dishes like smoked trout and prime rib) on offer for New Year's for $65 a person, plus $20 for drink pairings. Tickets are available online.

Patois

Jonathan Poon of Superpoint and Nick Chen-Yin of Smoke Signals are teaming up with Craig Wong for a pork-tastic NYE menu of crispy pork lettuce wraps, smoked porchetta, chicharron, fried rice and more. Seatings are $65 and $75. Email info@patoistoronto.com to book.

Piano Piano

Victor Barry's trattoria is doing three seatings for a four-course menu of pesce crudo misto, truffle agnolotti, bone-in veal parm and more. Seatings are $99 or $140 after 9 pm. Reserve online.

Pizzeria Libretto

Libretto's offering two NYE dinners at all of its locations (except Ossington, which is closed for renos): A $45 prix fixe or a four-person $150 feast. Both include four courses plus your choice of beer, wine or bubbly. Call to book.

Planta

Vegan alert: The Chase's all-plant spot in Yorkville will be hosting four- and five-course dinners throughout the evening ($50 or $70 depending on time slot). Call 647-348-7000.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco