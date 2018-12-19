Toronto restaurants with New Year's Eve 2019 menus

× Expand Leña

The Ace

The Roncy tavern's NYE festivities includes a three-course menu with Greenland halibut, elk and Prosecco poached pairs for $110; seatings after 10 pm can join in the midnight celebration.

Alchemy

At $50, the prix fixe menu at this College St. joint is a steal of a deal, with options like maple-brandy camembert, duck confit and beet-potato gnocchi. (Bonus: Karaoke at midnight!)

Annette Food Market

Raise a glass at this west-end spot, where you can get a four-course prix fixe and a glass of sparkling at two early seatings (6 pm and 8 pm) for $75, or grab a spot at the 10 pm seating for $85.

Auberge du Pommier

O&B's French spot uptown is offering a $155 ticketed prix fixe with dishes including crispy escargot, foie gras, and Chambord-lacquered duck breast.

Baro

Steve Gonzalez's multi-floor Mexican food complex is doing a la carte dinners with seatings at 6 pm and 8:30 pm; email reservations@barotoronto.com to book. There's also a canape party ($30) from 10:30 pm to 2 am that includes passed apps and a complimentary toast at midnight; for tickets, stop by Baro.

Biff's Bistro

The Front St. spot is offering a $95 three-course prix fixe menu that includes Newfoundland scallops, foie gras terrine, black truffle chitarra pasta and more.

Broadview Hotel

The downstairs café and bar at the Broadview will be offering an a la carte menu, while the adjoining Civic has a three-course prix fixe ($90). Upstairs, you can enjoy hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary toast on the rooftop ($80). Click here for details.

Cafe Boulud

The $175 "gala dinner" at the Four Seasons includes four courses (featured dishes include duck breast with rillettes, beef tournedos, or roasted guinea breast with black truffle), plus a champagne toast at midnight.

Canoe

Ring in the new year 51 storeys up in the air with Canoe's $165 prix fixe, which features seared red stag tartare, birch-glazed beef tenderloin, Pacific sablefish and more.

Carbon Bar

Over three seatings ($59-99), enjoy family-style servings of battered tempura crocodile, pitmaster platters of ribs and brisket, and traditional BBQ sides; midnight diners can enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbly.

Coffee Oysters Champagne

Check out this new spot (and its "top-secret" champagne room) with a $189 open-bar bash that includes hors d'oeuvres and an oyster bar.

The Drake

All of the Drake's properties are hosting NYE bashes, including a strolling dinner at the Drake Hotel ($119), four- and five-course meals at Drake One Fifty ($75 and $125)

Globe Bistro

Always a fave for special occasions, this Danforth spot will be offering an a la carte menu earlier on NYE, plus a four-course, $99 tasting menu that includes a midnight toast and party favours.

Jump

The $89 four-course prix fixe ($130 with drink pairings) menu at Jump includes lamb linguine carbonara, muscovy duck breast and black truffle ricotta ravioli.

Labora

Rob Bragagnolo's Spanish eatery is offering two seatings ($55 and $75) including a four-course meal and glass of cava; reserve online.

Leña

Celebrate with Latin American flair with Leña's $75 four course prix fixe menu, which includes langoustine bisque, cornish game hen, and churros with spiced chocolate for dessert.

Liberty Commons

It's "Brew Year's Eve" at this Liberty Village megapub, which is offering a la carte Flight & Bites specials that pair shareable platters of snacks like ribs, sausages and baked cauliflower with flights of suds.

Louix Louis

The new spot at the St. Regis has a variety of seating packages focused around a multi-course menu of oysters, New York striploin and turbot, with optional caviar and seafood platters.

Momofuku Kojin

Over two seatings ($95 and $115), Momofuku's newest arrival is offering family-style four-course menus featuring Newfoundland snow crab, dry-aged striploin, cheesy mashed potatoes, cured foie gras and more.

Montecito

Montecito will be offering a special four-course menu on New Year's Eve with several seating times, plus live jazz music.

Noce

Noce's NYE bash features an a la carte menu and a few drink specials: $12 Negronis (that will enter you in a prize draw with every purchase), half price Prosecco bottles, $6 bar rail and more.

Parcheggio

Bayview Village's new Italian spot is offering an $85 four-course prix fixe menu that includes ricotta-pumpkin-brown butter agnolotti, beef tartare with salsa verde, truffled pappardelle and an 8oz Wellington County striploin.

Patois

Craig Wong's Dundas West spot is offering two separate parties: An early family-style dinner made of Patois menu classics ($65) plus a midnight bash featuring a buffet and drink specials ($75).

Planta

Toronto's schmanciest vegan restaurant is offering two dinner seatings ($55 and $80), plus a "countdown party" ($65) with passed apps and an open bar.

Southern Accent

Let the good times roll at this Cajun-Creole spot with a three-course prix fixe ($45) that includes pecan-crusted fish with a citrus meuniere, oysters rockefeller soup and curried jackfruit.

The Chase

The Chase is offering a four-course menu ($100) and five-course menu ($145) menu on NYE. Downstairs, the Chase Fish & Oyster is offering a family-style seafood boil at $75 per person; after 9:30 pm, you get a complimentary of bubbly for every two guests.

