Restaurants with New Year's Eve 2020 menus in Toronto

Alma

Anna Chen's French-Chinese bistro has a five-course prix-fixe menu for $85, glass of bubbly included. (Details / reservations)

Ascari On King

The new location of Enoteca Ascari is offering two seatings, with a three-course menu for $70 and a four-course menu for $85. (Menu / reservations)

Assembly Chef’s Hall

From 7 to 10 pm, dine on unlimited bites from all of the food halls vendors ($130, with glass of bubbly). If you just want to come to party after 10 pm, that'll be $40. (Reservations)

Baro

Steve Gonzalez' multi-floor temple to Latin American eats will feature two dinner seatings (at 6 and 9 pm) plus ticketed parties in its Pablo’s Snack Bar and The Loft spaces and an exclusive VIP party on Baro’s rooftop. (Tickets)

Broadview Hotel

The hotel's ground floor eatery The Civic is offering a with a six-course tasting menu at $143 per person, plus '20s-inspired burlesque, live jazz and a midnight toast. (Reservations)

Core

This Leslieville spot s offering two special NYE menus – a three-course prix fixe menu for $65 and 5 course chef's choice for $80 (plus optional wine pairings). Go early for $1 oysters! (Menu / reservations)

Cru

CRU has truffle aficionados covered with a six-course tasting menu served with white ($170) or black ($130) truffles woven to every course. Pairings and a glass of bubbly are included. (Menu / reservations)

DaiLo

In addition to their usual a la carte menu Nick Liu's modern Asian eatery on College is offering a "2020 BALLER TASTING" menu. While we don't have full details, it looks like truffle noodles with 180-month-aged Parm will be involved. (Reservations)

Drake Hotel

The original Drake is offering a four-course dinner menu from at 6 pm ($100), followed by a party ($40-$60) with DJs and dance parties on every floor, plus snacks. (Menu / reservations)

Drake One Fifty

The downtown Drake is doing early seating four-course ($75) or later five-course dinners ($125) followed by a dance party. (Menu / reservations)

Drake Mini Bar

The smallest Drake will have live music as well as three- or four-course dinners ($55/$75); guests for the second four-course seating will be able to keep their table until after midnight. (Menu / reservations)

F'Amelia

This Italian hideaway in Cabbagetown's $69, four-course menu includes fig salad, seared scallops with squid ink risotto, and striploin. (Menu / reservations)

Fiorentina

The Danforth cafe's owners, Alex Chong and Tina Leckie, are teaming up with Ken Yau from K.Dinners for what promises to be a memorable four-course menu ($90 for four courses). (Reservations)

Gare de L'Est

Feast in the east with the $65 prix fixe menu (plus optional wine pairings) at this Dundas and Carlaw brasserie. (Menu / reservations)

Labora

Rob Bragagnolo's Spanish food hall-inspired space has two menus: An early $90 per person seating and a $125 second seating that gets you a table for the night (both come with bubbles). (Menu / reservations)

Lapinou

The newly-arrived King West bistro has $95 early seatings and $125 late seatings, with champagne and wine pairings available. (Menu / reservations)

Lena

On top of the a la carte menu, O&B's Latin American spot has an $82 prix-fixe slate with bone marrow and snow crab, grilled sea bass, cornish hen and more. (Menu / reservations)

Momofuku Kojin

Momofuku's biggest property is doing two seatings ($95 for early birds, $115 for the later crowd) with selections including Newfoundland snow crab, prime rib and branzino. (Menu / reservations)

Mother Tongue

On top of the a la carte menu at this Filipino-influenced kitchen in the Templar Hotel, you can also dig into their spin on a Kamayan feast, served cutlery-free on banana leaves ($65). Either way, you get complimentary champagne at midnight. (Menu / reservations)

REIGN

Stop by the Fairmont's newest eatery for a four-course, $120 early menu (featuring Fogo Island cod and roasted venison), or splash out on the $160 "gala seating" six-course menu with extra options like squab and roasted turnips. (Menu / reservations)

