King East's Origin to close this month

This January's restaurant shuffle continues with the news that chef and MasterChef Canada judge Claudio Aprile is moving on from his seven-year-old King East eatery, Origin (107 King East, at Church, 416-603-8009, origintoronto.com). The closure marks the end of the Origin restaurant family, which previously also had locations in Bayview Village and Liberty Village.

Over the weekend, Aprile announced via Twitter that he'd be moving on to some new projects, adding the kitchen would remain open until January 21.

× Hey friends of Origin! It's been an amazing 7 yrs! I'm working on a new exciting project. You have until Jan 21 to enjoy @origintoronto. — Claudio Aprile (@claudioaprile) January 8, 2017

× .@claudioaprile one era ends & a new one is about to begin. Stay tuned exciting & delicious things are coming! — Origin St.James (@origintoronto) January 8, 2017

Back when the original Origin opened in 2010, we lauded the spot as "the joint du jour" with "palpable buzz" (literally – place could get loud). The slightly more accessible sibling to Aprile's Colborne Lane restaurant (also now defunct) grew to include a popular brunch menu and a hot patio; it's also notable for propelling the career of chef Steve Gonzalez, who went on to open Valdez and Baro. Here's to some new Origins!

