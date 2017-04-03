No Frills to reopen in Parkdale this month

× Expand Wikimedia Commons The Parkdale location of No Frills was shuttered for roof repairs this winter.

Parkdale residents are no doubt breathing a huge sigh of relief now that the local No Frills, shuttered for emergency repairs in December, is about to reopen this month. Loblaw, No Frills's parent company, confirmed last week that Vi's No Frills (1435 King West) will be back in business on April 20.

The store's closure drew considerable media attention over the winter. As the only large grocery store in the area, Vi's had become an invaluable resource for Parkdale's marginalized and low-income residents. Some locals feared that the store would be torn down to make way for residential development.

During the closure, No Frills operated a shuttle every 15 minutes between the Parkdale store and the company's Dundas and Lansdowne location, largely in an effort to help disabled and elderly shoppers. Customers reported that the ride in the crowded vehicle was often difficult for those with mobility issues.

Thankfully, Vi's is back in action in a few short weeks — hopefully without the canopies installed in the ceiling to deal with leaks.

