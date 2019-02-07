Inside Pastiche, a quirky global eatery on Ossington

× Expand Photos by Natalia Manzocco

Pastiche (59 Ossington, at Rebecca, 647-508-5959, pasticherestaurant.com) just took over the Ossington home of beloved CanCon eatery Boralia.

It’s a very different animal from its predecessor – where Boralia was aggressively Canadian, Pastiche is jubilantly global. But given that this is the room where countless glass bells filled with pine smoke were whipped off countless bowls of mussels, Pastiche’s distinct flair for the dramatic makes this an appropriate passing of the torch.

The warm whites of the dining room have been replaced with exposed brick, green velvet banquettes and a design sense probably best described as “Baz Luhrmann realness”: the walls are decorated with Fornasetti plates printed with doe-eyed women and surrounded by red roses, while chunks of a demolished piano are mounted on the ceiling.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

That cabaret vibe extends to the menu, which sommelier Marc Lamontagne says is governed by “the element of surprise – cocktails or food that will trigger experiences that maybe you weren’t looking for. The essence of what we do [is] to create icebreakers, conversation starters.”

That’s on full display on Lamontagne’s drink menu, which features the Shell Shocked – which is finished by cracking an egg directly onto the drink – and the Bread and Butter, which looks for all the world like a latte (right down to the little marmalade toast on the side) but tastes like a creamy spiced sherry.

All of the cocktails are priced at $15, which Lamontagne says is meant to encourage diners to go with their gut as opposed to ordering based on price. There’s also a wine list of unusual, non-LCBO picks, like an amber-hued Spanish chardonnay – all available by the glass, most of them going for $12 or less.

Meanwhile, chef Stefan Skeene’s menu of exquisitely plated food is a fun, quirky pastiche (you knew it was coming) of international influences, placing papas bravas, Bavarian-inspired meatballs and fried chicken side by side.

In fact, Skeene actually goes one step further, listing the country of origin for each dish on the menu the way you might on a wine list (“Basil pesto and osso buco tamales; origin, Mexico/Italy”).

For Skeene, the rationale is simple. “Sometimes you go out and eat something, and it might be delicious, but you don’t know where it’s coming from or the style of cuisine it might get its origin from. It was important for us to make that part of the messaging,” he says, adding that they also wanted to make the info as comprehensive as possible.

Some dishes are inspired by his travels, while others are more personal – a Persian-inspired saffron chicken, for example, is a riff on a dish his wife makes. The breadth of the menu, he says, can be daunting, but it also opens up the limits of experimentation.

“The palate of a person who enters this space is going to be challenged,” he says. “The main objective of everybody here is to create a space that’s inclusive, so people can feel comfortable coming here and having fun, trying stuff that’s experimental and new. We’re going to challenge norms in terms of what flavours go well with each other and try to create a new culture in terms of how people dine.”

Here’s a closer look at the menu:

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Skeene’s skill with seafood shines in more complex plates like the pan-seared rainbow trout with carrot purée, stewed split peas, raspberry relish and a matcha tuille ($17), as well as a simple Mediterranean-style grilled octopus with tomatoes ($18).

This isn’t hot chocolate – it’s a gorgeously rich chestnut and cocoa soup ($10) that’s umami-rich with only a hint of sweetness. Cinnamon, nutmeg and a smidge of bourbon add a layer of spice.

And this isn’t a latte – it’s the Bread and Butter ($15), a cocktail with Gosling’s black rum, almond and walnut sherry, house-made salted dulce de leche syrup, a smidge of raspberry jam, a coating of warm milk froth and a side of toast with citrusy marmalade.

The falafel plate ($16), a vegan entree, comes festooned with blueberries, roasted oyster mushrooms, cucumber ribbons and avocado cream.

Another one of Lamontagne’s signature cocktails, the tequila-based Pelon ($15), is a tribute to his partner’s family: “This was straight up inspired by eating candy while preparing tamales around Christmas time at my partner’s house.” The lime, pineapple and tamarind flavours are offset by smokiness from a burning corn husk, inspired by the scent of tamales in a wood-burning oven.

@nataliamanzocco