Drake's new restaurant, Pick 6ix, opens today

The news Toronto's been waiting for since the OVO logo popped up this summer at Yonge and Wellington has finally arrived. Pick 6ix (33 Yonge), Drake's new sprawling downtown restaurant and bar, will be hosting its grand opening tonight (January 10).

A few lucky folks got a sneak preview last night, as Pick 6ix was the site of a private pre-opening bash — specifically, a birthday party for Dwyane Wade, hosted by none other than Lebron James and attended by a series of hip-hop luminaries (including Aubrey himself).

A few interior details are visible from the party pix: plush teal velvet banquettes, marble and gold accents, striking wood paneling along the ceiling and walls, and a whole lot of cognac.

The news thus far about what's on the menu at Pick 6ix (ostensibly a sports bar, judging from the name) has been limited to the fact that sushi will be on the menu. Recently, news leaked that Montreal chef Antonio Park is heading up the kitchen.

A new release from Remy Martin has shed a little more light on the cocktail program: You'll be able to drink a Six Spice Fashion (made with Rémy Martin VSOP, Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum, spice syrup and Angostura bitters), as well as a classic Sazerac.

Another little tidbit: a separate release from retractable-roof company OpenAire shares that the restaurant will feature a 2,100-square-foot open-concept patio with a glass enclosure. Expect way, way more details to be splashed all over social media by tomorrow morning.

