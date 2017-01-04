Hanmoto team expands with Pinky's Ca Phe

× Expand Instagram/@pinkys_caphe 53 Clinton is being slowly made over into Pinky's Ca Phe, a sister spot to Oddseoul and Hanmoto.

Leemo Han’s recipe for success – dim the lights, go heavy on the junk-shop decor and give extravagantly pan-Asian twists to pub grub – worked like a charm at Oddseoul (the spot he co-opened with brother Leeto) and Hanmoto. Looks like that duet will become a trio in 2017: Hanmoto staff say the restaurant’s owners have taken over the space at 53 Clinton.

Further Instagram lurking reveals plenty of renovation action happening at the newly named Pinky’s Ca Phe. The cozy converted Victorian home (formerly the site of Fuel House and Olivia’s At 53), apparently set to be a Vietnamese-inspired joint, is getting a tropical makeover (think hibiscus prints and a whole whack of greenery). It’s set to open this month, and promises to be the perfect antidote to a grey, gross January.

53 Clinton, instagram.com/pinkys_caphe

