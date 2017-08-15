Planta is opening a burger shop

Vegan eatery Planta has been the talk of the town for its trendy meatless eats and trendier decor since it opened last year. Now, it's spinning that hype – and chef David Lee's slate of recipes – into a brand-new quick-service concept.

Planta Burger is set to replace another Chase Hospitality Group property, Little Fin, at 4 Temperance (at Yonge) this September. (Previously, Little Fin had played host to pop-up Planta Burger events and charity fundraisers.)

× Drumroll please… We’re very excited to announce our second Planta spot, #PlantaBurger! We’ll be flipping and cooking up your latest plant-based lunches and dinners at 4 Temperance Street. Stay tuned for info on Planta Burger’s grand opening celebrations. A post shared by Planta (@plantatoronto) on Aug 15, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

According to a release from the company, the menu will focus on the black bean, mushroom, beet and lentil patty perfected at Planta, with two topping options: avocado and garlic aioli or queso and mushroom bacon.

The vegan crab cakes at Planta are recast as yet another burger patty, available with tartar sauce and lettuce. Diner-style sides include classic fries and onion rings, as well as tater tots, buffalo cauliflower and Caesar salads. Drink options will include root beer floats and milkshakes.

Planta Burger will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and will feature a 25-seat patio. Look for it to open September 5.

