NOW What episode 26: Meet the Toronto restaurateur who's taking on Uber Eats

Last month, NOW music editor Richard Trapunski talked to Pizzeria Du co-owner Roger Yang, who was leading a movement to reclaim restaurant delivery from third-party apps like Uber Eats and launch a decentralized delivery system that would be managed collectively by Toronto restaurants, with no commissions or fees. In this episode, Richard and host Norm Wilner check in with him to see how that‘s coming along, and what its larger implications might be for the restaurant industry.

Fun fact: Roger joined us from his pizzeria, so if you’ve been nostalgic for the sounds of the workplace, listen with headphones and pretend you've gone out for lunch.

Hosted by senior film writer Norm Wilner, NOW What is a twice-weekly podcast exploring the ways Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus.

