Ji to replace Concession Road on St. Clair West

After just over a year, Concession Road reached the end of the, er, road at 760 St. Clair West this June. The modern-French bistro, home to absinthe fountains and one excellent steak tartare, was shuttered by owners Harsh Chawla and Derek Valleau, who hinted at the time of the closure that an all-new concept was on the way.

Recently, the restaurateurs released further details about what's to come: an Indian spot more in line with their previous restaurant, Pukka. The new spot, Ji (in India, a suffix added to names meant to denote respect) is "guaranteed to expand your perception of Indian food," the owners write on Facebook. Valleau confirms via email that the renos on the spot are almost finished, with menu item testing ready to begin this week.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco