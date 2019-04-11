Restaurants with Easter 2019 menus in Toronto

× Expand Hotel X

Cafe Boulud

Daniel Boulud's Four Seasons' restaurant is offering an $89 per person Easter Sunday brunch from 11 am to 3 pm. The fairly sizeable menu includes options like duck and waffle, smoked salmon benedict, Canadian oysters and eggs meurette with foie gras. Menu / reservations

Drake Commissary

The Drake's Feaster promo is back at three of their Toronto restaurants this year, starting with their Junction commissary space. The Easter Sunday dinner menu includes a mustard crusted sirloin roast, veggies and Yorkshire pudding (or roasted cauliflower if you're vegetarian), with a dark chocolate crémeux dessert ($39 per person). Menu / reservations

Drake Hotel

The Drake Hotel's version of the Easter Sunday dinner includes roast sirloin beef and heirloom carrots with peas (or roasted squash for the vegetarian crowd), plus a dark chocolate crémeux dessert ($39). Menu / reservations

Drake One Fifty

The Drake One Fifty's Easter Sunday dinner features a roasted Ontario artisan sirloin with veggies and a yorkshire pudding (or, for the vegans, a leek and beet wellington), plus dessert ($39). Menu / reservations

Globe Bistro

Instead of a buffet, this Danforth special-event fave is offering a three-course, $39 prix fixe ($15 for kids) brunch on Sunday. Options include quiche lorraine, prime rib, and gluten-free corn waffles. Menu / reservations

Hotel X Toronto

From 11 am to 3 pm on Easter Sunday, the newly-opened Hotel X's restaurant Maxx's Kitchen will offer a brunch buffet featuring maple-mustard striploin, omelettes, Belgian waffles, truffle mac and cheese, and more ($60, kids $30). Menu / reservations

Montecito

Montecito's Easter Sunday brunch service will include smoked salmon, pancakes, omelettes, and a dessert station with custom cakes and mini sweets. Your $55 ticket also includes a custom spritzer beverage. Menu / reservations

Northern Maverick

On Easter Monday, the Bathurst brewery is serving their brunch menu (normally reserved for weekends) from 11 am to 4 pm. Options include eggs Benedict and vegan banana pancakes — plus, there's $5 mimosa and beer deals. Menu / reservations

Shangri-La Hotel

The hotel's Easter Sunday lunch buffet ($95 for adults, $50 for kids) will take over the Queens Park Ballroom from noon to 3 pm. On the menu: slow cooked brisket, plus pastries and desserts. Kids can decorate cookies and eggs, and each table will receive a chocolate egg created by the Shangri-La kitchen. Reservations

TOCA

The Ritz-Carlton's restaurant is offering both brunch and dinner on Easter Sunday. First up, there's a brunch buffet featuring a dizzying array of options, including a sustainable seafood bar, pasta with boar meatballs, eggs Benedict, and roasted leg of lamb. The dinner buffet features a number of the same items, plus beefed-up savoury options like grilled branzino and chicken cacciatore. Both menus are $125 per person. Menus / reservations

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco