Van Gameren's next: Vegan Mexican in the Financial District

It's not often that you see "prolific" and "restaurateur" in the same sentence, unless you're talking about Grant van Gameren. In the past two years alone, the chef who made his name at Bar Isabel and smash follow-up Bar Raval has had a hand in Harry's, Tennessee, El Rey, PrettyUgly and the still-yet-to-open Quetzal. (The man is non-stop.)

His latest venture is a partnership with Max Rimaldi and Jamie Cook, both of Pizzeria Libretto, who recruited the chef to develop a vegan restaurant concept they'd been mulling over for over a decade.

The result is Rosalinda, a 136-seat "vibrant, feel-good vegan Mexican restaurant" featuring a menu developed with Kate Chomyshyn and Julio Guajardo, van Gameren's partners in Quetzal and El Rey.

In a release, the team teases a few of the menu options: jackfruit pibil, spicy mole carrots and salsa macha-marinated eggplant. The drinks menu, conceived by Owen Walker (also of El Rey) will be sessionable and light — perfect for a downtown lunch crowd.

“The Toronto dining scene has evolved so much since we first started talking about this concept and we’re excited to be opening Rosalinda at a time when people are more open than ever to incorporating meatless dining into their lives,” says Cook, who along with Rimaldi has followed a plant-based diet for a number of years, in a release. “We’re creating a restaurant that will be as appealing to a diehard meat-eater as a lifelong vegan.”

An address has not yet been announced; follow @rosalindarestaurant for updates.

