Rose & Sons and Big Crow are closing

It's the end of an era on Dupont. Rose & Sons (176 Dupont, at St. George), the Jewish-influenced diner that made Anthony Rose a local household name, is slated to close in the coming weeks, along with its BBQ-oriented backyard sibling Big Crow.

"It is with heavy heart but excited spirits that I tell you today that Rose and Sons and Big Crow is closing," Rose wrote today in a newsletter.

"This is not goodbye, however. After 18 years of business it is time for change ... We are closing but we are reinventing ourselves to something bigger and better and more interesting to us and for you."

In the (impressively passionate!) farewell missive, Rose says that though his restaurants are his greatest loves, he's driven to learn from failure and heartbreak: "Don't you ever get tired of doing the same thing everyday day in and day out? Don't you get tired as an artist of painting the same nude or landscape or portrait constantly? Well, we certainly do. As Rose and Sons and Big Crow closes we make room for a new restaurant, a sweeter lover and a more spectacular piece of art."

The news comes just days after Rose announced he was shutting down the Ossington location of his bagel concept, Schmaltz Appetizing.

While Big Crow will serve its final meal this coming Sunday, October 6, Rose & Sons gets a more protracted goodbye.

Starting this Thursday, October 3, Rose & Sons will roll out a menu of classic dishes Rose has served over the restaurant's 18-year tenure, to be served over the next month or so before the restaurant calls it quits for good.

There's no word yet as to what will end up in the space – but Rose is no stranger to reinvention (just look at the transition from Bar Begonia to Fet Zun), so we're excited to see what comes next.

