Seven Lives is popping up on Bloor

Years after Toronto's taco boom peaked, Seven Lives is still a must-visit for any food lover visiting Kensington — and they've got the lunchtime lineups and ceviche/dessert counter spinoff to prove it. Now, fish taco fiends have an alternate spot to get their fix, all thanks to an unlikely partnership between Seven Lives and local Japanese food giant Kinka.

The recent closure of Kintori Yakitori, located above the Bloor West location of Kinton Ramen (668 Bloor St. West), left a wide-open space for Seven Lives' Sean Riehl and co. to move in for a weekend pop-up. Starting March 3, the taco-slingers will bring a menu of their greatest hits (including a full slate of fish tacos, as well as ceviche tostadas) to the old yakitori space every Friday and Saturday.

Even better: since the Kintori Yakitori space is licensed, Seven Lives is finally free to experiment with cocktail pairings for their Baja California-style eats, including blends of mezcal, prickly pear and horchata, micheladas topped with shrimp or ice-cold Tecate and Negra Modelo.

Reps for Kinka say the pop-up will keep going as long as there's demand — so get out there and grab yourself a Gobernador.

