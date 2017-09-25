Danforth Music Hall is getting a restaurant

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Restaurants near the Danforth Music Hall — including local haunts like Allen's, Dora Keough, the Old Nick and the Edmund Burke — benefit in a serious way from their proximity to the concert hall and its dense schedule of touring acts. This fall, the venue itself is getting in on the act, opening its own destination for dinner and drinks.

Signs have been up for Sidebar, located next to the Danforth (147 Danforth, at Broadview) since the spring. According to posts on employment boards, the "modern North American" spot will boast 90 seats and cater to pre- and post-concert crowds, as well as offering lunch and brunch menus. An opening date has not yet been revealed.

