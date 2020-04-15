St. Lawrence Market adds curbside shopping and delivery

× Expand Flickr/CC/Open Grid Scheduler The St. Lawrence Market has introduced limited hours during coronavirus.

While other Toronto tourist draws have slowly shut down over the length of the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Lawrence Market, which normally draws throngs of visitors and locals alike on weekends, has remained open in an effort "to provide food access," management says.

In order to maintain distancing regulations, however, the market recently introduced new measures, including scaling back hours and listing vendors doing delivery and curbside pickup. The latter move could prove handy for a number of Torontonians, with grocery ordering services slammed and food boxes seeing massive demand.

"The Market continues to be open to the public for revised hours of operation, but is also encouraging customers to use alternative shopping methods at the Market to help them get the food that they need," management writes.

Starting this week, the market will be open Tuesday-Friday 9 am-5pm and Saturdays 5 am-4pm. If you'd rather shop from home, a new list has been posted on the St. Lawrence Market site featuring vendors offering alternate ordering methods.

Sales are handled individually between vendors. Some have started their own UberEats accounts, like Future Bakery, Kozlik's Mustard and St. Urbain Bagel; a number of others, including St. Lawrence Fish Market and Sausage King have introduced curbside pickup. Additionally, a number of others will let you order in advance. For the full roster of vendors (updated daily), head over to the St. Lawrence Market website.

@nataliamanzocco