20 top picks for Summerlicious 2017

Summerlicious is back for another year, giving Torontonians on a budget a way to access high-end dining experiences while helping restaurants put butts in seats during the summer slowdown. Here's our top 20 picks for this year's promo, which runs from July 7 to July 22. For the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Auberge du Pommier

Head to O&B's chic uptown French hideaway for $28 lunches and $48 dinners featuring cornish hen, grilled flatiron steak with pearl onions, ravioli with truffled chevre and creme brulee. (Menu / reservations)

Bar Buca

Get bang for your buck at Bar Buca: dishes on the $18 lunch and $28 dinner menu include PEI mussels with n'duja, chicken cacciatore and even crispy pig's head with chili and hazelnuts. (Menu / call 416-599-2822 to reserve)

Benihana

To all the haters of my (and David Chang's) fave guilty-pleasure restaurant: when was the last time you flipped a shrimp tail into your own hat? Get the teppanyaki experience for comparatively less with a $48 prix fixe. (Menu / reservations)

Bymark

Dine like the 1% at this Financial District hideaway, where the $28 lunch menu and $48 dinner menu feature dishes like ahi tuna tartare, duck liver pate, Fogo Island cod with polenta and braised beef cheek garganelli. (Menu / reservations)

Cafe Boulud

Always a safe bet come 'Licious time, Daniel Boulud's Four Seasons brasserie is offering $28 lunch menus and $48 dinner menus during the promo. Offerings include duck prosciutto and melon, escargots in puff pastry and sea bream with romesco sauce. (Menu / reservations)

Canoe

On the off, off, off-chance these resos haven't all already sailed off into the sunset: Canoe's $28 lunch and $48 dinner menus include Haida Gwaii albacore with leeks, kohlrabi risotto, and Quebec foie gras parfait with Niagara stone fruit. (Menu / reservations)

Hawker Bar

Summerlicious and Winterlicious tend toward fine Continental dining, but why not go for some Singaporean? The $28 lunch and $48 dinner menus at this Ossington spot feature a mouthwatering slate of South Asian options like steak-scallop nasi goreng and red curry with duck. (Menu / lunch reservations / dinner reservations)

Hawthorne Food & Drink

This chill-yet-modern spot is also a social enterprise that helps folks acquire job skills. Give to the community and your stomach with $18 and $28 menus that include a chicken-schmaltz carbonara pasta, beef shank lasagna and pulled pork with compressed watermelon. (Menu / lunch reservations / dinner reservations)

Hungry Amoo

Take this opportunity to check out this new-ish Middle Eastern snack bar on Ossington. Their $28 dinner menu includes tamarind beef brisket, a whole roasted eggplant with tahini and lentils and Persian rice pudding for dessert. (Menu / reservations)

Ji

Formerly Concession Road, Ji (from the folks who brought you Pukka) does "pub fare with an Indian flair." On their $18 lunch and $28 dinner menus: vegan Caesar salads, a cheese dog-style lamb seekh kabab, and fish curry with lemon rice. (Menu / reservations)

Leña

The atmosphere and food both impress at chef Anthony Walsh's Latin American spot at Saks Fifth Avenue. Lunches ($28) and dinners ($48) feature grilled pork chops with caper-lemon chimichurri and polenta, olive oil-poached salt cod, and roasted pineapple with ice cream and dulce de leche for dessert. (Menu / reservations)

Los Colibris

Refined Mexican is the name of the game at chef Elia Herrera's celebrated King St. spot. Their Summerlicious promo includes $23 lunches and $38 dinners and features options like tropical cod ceviche, sope de carnitas and roasted seasonal veggies in mole sauce. (Menu / reservations)

Maple Leaf Tavern

Bask in the glory of this recently-renovated east-end dive bar while chowing down on Jesse Vallins' refined pub fare. Their $38 dinner slate includes chilled pea soup with a salmon tartare, grilled duck sausage and salami, grilled veal with maple parsnip and kohlrabi, and sticky toffee pudding. (Menu / reservations)

Marben

This venerable Spanish spot just relaunched its menu, so now's the perfect time to go get reacquainted. On the $38 dinner menu: Fried cauliflower with lime aioli and fermented chilis, summer risotto with corn and wild greens, and their house burger with local aged cheddar. (Menu / reservations)

Momofuku Daisho

Momofuku's splashy upstairs dining room is offering $28 lunches and $48 dinners, featuring dishes like chicken thigh ssam, local roasted trout, crispy pork buns and smoked fish grits. (Menu / reservations)

Rose & Sons

Get Anthony Rose's comfort eats at a steal. The $23 lunch and $38 dinner menus at his Dupont diner include grilled steelhead trout, fried cauliflower with lemon and tahini and a herbed mac and cheese. (Menu / reservations)

The Chefs House

Find out what tomorrow's top chefs are cooking at George Brown's educational restaurant. On the $18 lunch and $28 dinner menus: chorizo and caramelized onion tartlets, rainbow trout with Thai black rice salad, whole wheat mushroom pappardelle and green tea panna cotta. (Menu / reservations)

The Fifth & Terrace

The view off the terrace at this downtown steakhouse is pretty stellar – as is the $48 dinner menu, which includes Mediterranean branzino with polenta, fritto misto and beef tenderloin with scalloped potatoes. (Menu / reservations)

Thoroughbred

This hip, cozy two-floor spot in the Entertainment District has both lunch ($23) and dinner ($38) on tap for Summerlicious. On the menu: Kung pao cauliflower, short rib with chimichurri and lentils, and carrot gnocchi with brown butter and sage. (Menu / reservations)

Ufficio

Raca chef Ivana Raca just overhauled the menu at this fish-oriented Italian kitchen on Dundas West, so there's no better time to sample what's new. The $38 dinner prix fixe includes a cured swordfish crudo, grilled octopus in a cannellini ragu, and a fennel-arugula-blood orange salad. (Menu / reservations)

