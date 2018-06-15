10 best deals for Summerlicious 2018

× Expand Kasa Moto Yorkville's Kasa Moto, which serves sushi and izakaya-style dishes, is one of 200 restaurants participating in Summerlicious 2018.

Summerlicious is back from July 6 to 22. This year, 200 restaurants are participating in the dining extravaganza, where three-course prix fixe menus mean diners can access high-end spots on a budget. At lunch, menus are priced at $23, $28 or $33, while dinner sets you back $33, $43 or $53. Reservations open June 21. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Café Boulud

Treat yourself to a three-course meal at Daniel Boulud’s brasserie inside the Four Seasons, where a $33 lunch and $53 dinner are available. Both menus offer three options for each course, including fresh oysters and chicken liver mousse to start, and a fish, meat or vegetarian option as the main. Save room for dessert – it’ll be hard to choose between chocolate cake, cherry parfait and apricot financier. (Menu / reservation)

Northern Maverick

Step inside one of the city’s largest beer halls for a $23 lunch or $33 dinner. The menus at Northern Maverick include vegan options as well as the restaurant’s signature burger made with dry-aged, house-ground chuck, house-made bacon and house-smoked cheese. Ice-cream or fruit salad are served to finish the meal, although we bet you’ll be staying for at least another round of beers. (Menu / reservation)

Ufficio

This mainly seafood and pasta joint on Dundas West has been pleasing crowds for years. See what everyone’s talking about with chef Ivana Raca’s $43 dinner menu. The seabream crudo to start can be made vegan with heirloom tomatoes instead, and two of the pastas offered as mains – cavatoni and agnolotti – are plant-based as well. End the meal with rum-soaked sponge cake, Italian cheeses or sorbet. (Menu / reservation)

Kasa Moto

Enjoy an izakaya-style meal in a contemporary Japanese setting in Yorkville, where a $33 lunch and $53 dinner are offered at Kasa Moto. A shrimp tempura roll and panko-crusted chicken katsu are available at lunch, while an assortment of sushi and plum-infused pork belly are on the dinner menu. Order the matcha cheesecake for dessert. (Menu / reservation)

Montgomery’s

Chef and co-owner Guy Rawlings’s minimalist Queen West restaurant has been dishing out high-end Canadian cuisine since 2016. If you haven’t been, make a reservation for dinner, where $43 gets you shrimp, pâté or kale salad to start; trout, steak or marinated mushrooms as a main; and apple tarte Tatin, apricot sorbet or a cheese plate to finish. (Menu / reservation)

La Société

This classic French bistro feels like a slice of Paris in Yorkville. Choose from a $33 lunch or $53 dinner menu, where luxuries like trout caviar and seared foie gras are listed. Roasted arctic char and ratatouille appear on both the lunch and dinner menus, but in the evening, steak frites and chicken coq au vin are also an option. Finish the meal with classic crème brûlée, lemon tart or creamy chocolate delice. (Menu / reservation)

Parts & Labour

Chef Matty Matheson’s Parkdale spot is known for dishes that stick to your ribs. Stop in for the $43 dinner menu, where vegetarian dishes are offered up front, with pork tenderloin, grilled flat-iron steak or vegan risotto to follow. The meal ends with your choice of a cherry cheesecake sundae doughnut, Rocky Road flour-less torte or grilled peach and maple crumble. (Menu / reservation)

Mad Crush Wine Bar

Sip on rosé at this recently opened wine bar in Little Italy (which NOW named one of 2018’s best new bars) while enjoying a $23 lunch or $33 dinner menu. Dishes including cumin-roasted cauliflower cakes and smoked rainbow trout salad with avocado and dill, all crafted to be paired with wine. End the meal with either a rhubarb tart, chocolate mousse or pavlova with berries. (Menu / reservation)

Oretta

This very-Instagrammable Italian restaurant on King West has $28 lunch and $43 dinner menus, which may be worth it to some just with the promise of burrata. Following the cheese dish, dine on pan-seared squash risotto, grilled calamari or peppery steak. Three classic Italian desserts: tiramisu, panna cotta and coppa alle fragole are offered at the end. (Menu / reservation)

Leña

Sample flavours from Argentina at chef Anthony Walsh’s Art Deco-inspired restaurant, where $28 lunch and $43 dinner menus are offered. Start with tuna ceviche or shaved Spanish ham served with melon, mint and marmalade. Then dive into red-pepper-glazed roast salmon, smoky grilled chicken thighs or grilled beef topped with chimichurri sauce. Dessert includes a choice of local strawberries, almond cake or warm doughnuts drizzled with spiced chocolate. (Menu / reservation)

