Last minute Summerlicious 2018 options in Toronto

Amano

Take this opportunity to check out Union Station's new pasta joint with crispy smelts and spaghetti cacio e pepe at lunch ($23), or shrimp and Old Bay pasta and rhubarb panna cotta at dinner ($33). Menu / reservations

Auberge du Pommier

At the O&B bistro's uptown spot, lunch options ($33) include pressed rabbit & apricot terrine or a flat-iron steak, while dinner visitors can snag ravioli with ratatouille and king oyster mushrooms or Atlantic salmon with saffron polenta for $53. Menu / reservations

Casa Manila

One of the city's standout Filipino spots, Casa Manila has tons of options for its $23 lunch menu and $33 dinner menu, including adobo mussels, peanutty kare kare beef, grilled pork belly, and a killer cassava cake. Menu / reservations

Chez's

Check our this new kid on the Little Italy block with a $33 dinner menu that includes steak frites, pear-walnut-feta salad and Earl Grey creme brulee. Menu / reservations

Diwan

The Aga Khan's restaurant recently welcomed a new exec chef, Shen Ousmand, who's doing a menu ($33 lunch) featuring roasted harissa Cornish hen, mattar paneer and carrot halva cake with lavender reduction. Menu / reservations

Los Colibris

Elia Herrera's upscale Mexican eatery is doing albacore tuna tiradito, chicken-mushroom meatballs with mole and dulce de leche flan with profiteroles for $43 at dinner. Menu / reservations

Prohibition

Never pass up an opportunity to eat Prohibition's truffle mac and cheese. Fortunately, it's on both the lunch ($23) and dinner ($33) 'Licious menus, along with karaage chicken, nicoise salads and burgers. Menu / reservations

R&D

O&B's stylish Chinatown cantina is offering a $33 dinner menu with laksa seafood chow mein, fried rice with chicharron and portobello mushrooms, and matcha tiramisu. Menu / reservations

Tabule

Chow down on halloumi salad, shish tawuk and rosewater rice pudding at this Middle Eastern joint's midtown location ($23 lunch, $33 dinner). Menu / reservations

The Carbon Bar

Nothing says summer like BBQ, and Carbon Bar does it up right with luxe options like hot smoked Ontario trout, kingfish ceviche, pulled pork ssam and strawberry shortcake ($43 at dinner). Menu / reservations

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco