Takeout Five: Where to order from in Toronto April 4-20

Welcome to NOW's new food column, Takeout Five. While New Toronto Restaurants goes on hiatus, we're spotlighting just a small handful of the many, many excellent Toronto restaurants offering delivery or takeout during COVID-19. Join us here every week until this whole mess is over.

Vesuvio

Vesuvio was one of those family-run restaurants that had been around for so long, it seemed indestructible. Rent crises and pandemics might claim other places; the Junction's favourite pizzeria would still be around after the dust cleared, making pizza for the cockroaches.

Turns out that's just a beautiful dream. After 63 years, the Pugliese family have decided to finally pack it in, giving us just until this Sunday to say goodbye to one of the city's finest delivery pies. Place your order (with maybe an extra for the freezer), and then re-read my 2017 interview with owners Piera and Ettore Pugliese – one of my all-time favourites – in which they retell the story of selling pizzas to a packed, darkened room in a moonlit Junction during the 2003 blackout.

3010 Dundas West, 416-763-4191, vesuviospizza.com.

HOW TO ORDER: Delivery or takeout (call 416-763-4191).

Lox + Schmear

Nothing hits the spot like a great bagel – unless it's a great bagel topped with lox or whitefish. If your fridge is insufficiently stocked with appetizing-shop specialties, this vegan-friendly bagel shop on St. Clair West just opened online orders for a one-day pop-up. Stock up on everything from St. Urbain bagels and house-cured pastrami lox to pickled veg, cashew cream cheese and even black and white cookies. Orders must be picked up this Sunday, April 19.

1030 St Clair West, 647-349-8777, loxandschmear.com

HOW TO ORDER: Pickup only (order online).

Thai Nyyom

This tiny Thai spot near Dundas West comes to us via a special guest recommendation from food writer and chef Deborah Reid, who says – and I quote – "This woman cooks like an angel. Her Thai food is heavenly." Reid's picks: spicy curry fish with vermicelli, and the poached chicken and rice with winter melon soup, a Thai answer to Hainanese chicken rice.

1419 Bloor West, 416-530-1463, thainyyom.ca

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (call 416-530-1463 or order online).

Isabella's

Last weekend, my boyfriend and I watched about six videos in a row on how to make omurice, and then I had to mentally deal with the fact that the one place in town I know that makes the dish – Isabella's – had shuttered for the foreseeable future. Luckily, the Japanese brunch and comfort-food spot is back open on a limited basis, taking preorders for pickup on the weekend. Regrettably, the mini-menu is omurice-free (and, honestly, I can't imagine a runny omelette traveling well) – but there are jiggly Japanese pancake and fantastic karaage. Orders must be picked up Saturday or Sunday. (They're also doing periodic pickup dates for their mochi donuts – follow them on Insta for updates.)

2066 Queen East, 416-699-5050, isabellasboutiquerestaurant.com

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (order online).

Jollibee

Is it a local indie restaurant? No. Does that kind of go against the point of this column? Kinda. Are people going to be super pumped about this anyway? You know it. Jollibee, the Phillippines' No. 1 fast-food comfort staple, just got on board with delivery for what may be the first time ever in the chain's two-year history in the GTA. On top of that, the brand also announced it will donate 5,000 meals to healthcare workers across Canada. Spread the Chckenjoy!

Various locations, jollibeecanada.com

HOW TO ORDER: Delivery (DoorDash).

