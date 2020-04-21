Takeout Five: Where to order from in Toronto April 21-27

× Expand Bar Ape's gelato pays homage to St. Clair West's Italian traditions.

Welcome to NOW's new food column, Takeout Five. While New Toronto Restaurants goes on hiatus, we're spotlighting just a small handful of the many, many excellent Toronto restaurants offering delivery or takeout during COVID-19. Join us here every week until this whole mess is over.

Bar Ape

James Carnevale, also known as the the ice cream division of the Marinara Boys, usually shuts down his Bar Ape ice cream counter over the winter – but with warm weather reapproaching, it's safe to say this season is going to look a little different. To kick off another year at Bar Ape, Carnevale's launching a pop-up this weekend featuring cups of pre-frozen soft-serve to go. Orders go live Wednesday online, and pickup is limited to Friday and Saturday. As one astute Instagram commenter put it: "Your usual lineup – socially distanced – will stretch to Vaughn Road!" More like Vaughn, Ontario, honestly. 283 Rushton, bar-ape.com

HOW TO ORDER: Online at bar-ape.com. Pickup Friday evening (6-9 pm) and Saturday afternoon (12-4 pm).

City Betty

One of my very favourite local brunch joints, Danforth spot City Betty, is back in action after a brief absence. With a groovy new takeout window and a staff of two, they're now offering Friday and Saturday night dinners for preorder. Avail yourself of their buttermilk fried chicken, fried brussels sprouts, entire litres of butternut squash soup, and a slew of other favourites. (Let no one accuse NOW of having a west-end bias again!)

HOW TO ORDER: Email your order to hello@citybetty.com by Wednesday. Pickup Friday and Saturday. Details here.

White Lily Diner

East-end diner White Lily is back in action (good news for the Leslieville brunch crowd, since most of us have just been wandering the east end forlornly in search of a line to stand in for the past month). Instead of offering a proper service, they're transmuting stellar housemade items like thick-cut bacon, hot sauce, hash browns, sausage and rhubarb jam into cook-at-home "brunch boxes", available for weekly preorder. In addition, they're also saving quarantine bakers citywide from themselves with bread-baking kits that include ingredients, their own starter culture, and simple recipes. (Perfect if your last attempt at breadmaking was a non...starter.) The last wave sold out quickly – so sign up for their mailing list to find out about the next release.

678 Queen East, whitelilydiner.ca

HOW TO ORDER: Order online. Delivery Fridays; curbside pickup Saturdays.

Hanmoto, Seoul Shakers & Pinky's

If you've thought to yourself, "this quarantine would be dramatically improved by a chicken wing stuffed with dumpling filling and deep fried" – as I think most of us have by now – you're in luck. Hanmoto, Seoul Shakers and Pinky's Ca Phe – all run by Leemo Han, and all of which have previously been delivery-app-free – have each joined UberEats with a slate of faves. Hanmoto's dyno wings (the aforementioned delicious monstrosities) are joined by their signature deviled eggs and curry poutine, plus beer and wine. Pinky's is doing its signature softshell crab banh mi and pho beef dip, while Seoul Shakers has the eggplant kangpungi and chopped cheese (both of which, as I told you in last year's year-end restaurant list, are life-changing). 2 Lakeview, @HANMOTO_; 1241 Bloor West, @seoulshakersclub; 53 Clinton, @pinkys_caphe.

HOW TO ORDER: Pick up or contactless delivery via UberEats.

The Wren

"Food to go was never our focus," the Wren's management says in a candid Instagram post announcing their new takeout program, "but here we are, and we want to keep the lights on." The Danforth beer bar is far from the first Toronto establishment to voice that sentiment – but it's a sobering reminder of why nearly every bar and restaurant is jovially announcing new takeout options all of a sudden. Still, the Wren appears to be adapting beautifully: In addition to a to-be-announced slate of their favourite bar eats, they'll also be doing reheatable "family meals" for four people, plus selling some of their enviable craft beer selection to go. And instead of devoting a chunk of every tab to delivery apps, they'll be handling things themselves – call in your order by phone and pay by e-transfer, please.

HOW TO ORDER: Call (647) 748-1382. Payment by e-transfer and pickup only. Details here.

