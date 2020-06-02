Takeout Five: Toronto food delivery news June 2-9

× Expand Karon Liu The Tempered Room's eclairs.

Welcome to NOW's new Toronto delivery and takeout column, Takeout Five.

While New Toronto Restaurants goes on hiatus, we're spotlighting just a small handful of the local restaurants offering new and innovative delivery or takeout options during COVID-19. Join us here every week until this whole mess is over.

THE WEEK'S FOOD NEWS

Nani's Gelato

It's brave opening a business during a pandemic – but, then again, it is gelato season. Nani's, which previously existed as a food truck-only enterprise, has just opened a physical location a stone's throw away from Yonge and Bloor. Curbside pickup will soon be available through their website, and delivery is also available to all corners of the GTA. Options run the gamut from classic Italian (including cantaloupe, my own personal gelato white whale) to their own flavours like carrot halwa, tahini black sesame and

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout, delivery (Uber Eats). 6 Charles East, at Yonge, nanisgelato.com

Tempered Room

It's been a rocky past few months for the owners of this beloved Parkdale patisserie, which shut down on April 8 due to the financial constraints of COVID: "This decision did not come easily, but don’t think for a second we’re giving up," owners Greg Laird and Humera Ali wrote on Instagram. Looks like our lives will be void of their viennoiseries no longer: After announcing their impending return on Insta, it seems that the shop will be reopening in early June with a new online store in the works.

HOW TO ORDER: Follow them @thetemperedroom for updates. 1374 Queen West, at Brock, thetemperedroom.com

Cold Tea

Somehow, in all the COVID excitement, I missed Kensington secret bar extraordinaire Cold Tea opening a new satellite location on Queen West (in the former home of Brooklynn). I have no first-hand info on whether the parties there match the ridiculous energy of their infamous weekend BBQs at the original Kensington location – but either way, thanks to a new "virtual BBQ" series, you can now bring the magic home. The Queen West location has begun offering meal kits, merch and "pink drink" kits, plus exclusive access to live DJ sets via Zoom.

HOW TO ORDER: Follow them @coldteabar for updates. 1186 Queen West, at Brooklyn, @coldteabar

Pompette

Another newcomer to the Toronto restaurant scene in the quarantimes is this French eatery at College and Clinton, which reportedly had been in the works for several years (and didn't want anything else to push back the launch date). To get a feel for what they're offering, check out their Pompette To Go menu, which features housemade pantry items (from terrine and bread to marmalade), classic French dishes like leeks in vinaigrette, and some truly killer-sounding cocktails. (Ever try a nitro pina colada?)

HOW TO ORDER: Pickup (via website). 597 College, at Clinton, pompette.ca

Core

From locavore to Korean kitchen: Chef H Kim has reinvented his two-year-old Leslieville business. "When COVID-19 hit us all, it gave me a lot of time to think about the past and the future of Core. And I decided it's the time we rebrand ourselves and try something different, something that this wonderful neighbourhood needs more than another bistro," Kim wrote on Instagram. Now, the menu is a love letter to comforting Korean dishes like tteokbokki and pork bone soup; rounding things out are large-format meal kits and a selection of soju and Korean beer.

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (416-519-8191), delivery (SkipTheDishes, DoorDash, Uber Eats). 896 Queen East, at Logan, corerestaurant.com

@nataliamanzocco