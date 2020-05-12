Takeout Five: New Toronto delivery options May 13-20

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Welcome to NOW's new Toronto delivery and takeout column, Takeout Five.

While New Toronto Restaurants goes on hiatus, we're spotlighting just a small handful of the local restaurants offering new and innovative delivery or takeout options during COVID-19. Join us here every week until this whole mess is over.

THE WEEK'S FOOD NEWS

Spaccio

Would your pantry pastas be significantly improved with the addition of handmade tagliatelle, a can of San Marzanos or a hearty scoop of spicy peperoncini? Terroni's massive new commissary space, which opened just weeks before the pandemic hit, has begun offering its prepared foods and pantry items for pickup and delivery – first on DoorDash, then on UberEats as of this week. Other picks: DIY pizza kits, bake-at-home croissants, homemade charcuterie, and a whole lot of wine.

HOW TO ORDER: Delivery and pickup (DoorDash, UberEats). 22 Sackville, at King East, @spaccio_to

Wong's Ice Cream

I've tried to put Ed Wong's east-end ice cream parlour in this roundup at least twice now – and both times, their limited-time pop-ups sold out in the blink of an eye. Fortunately, Wong has announced he'll be doing pickups every single weekend, so if you miss the boat, just keep your eyes peeled for the next ordering period. (I know I'm risking letting you all buy it all out from under me, but the kinoko brown butter flavour – which tastes uncannily like peanut butter shortbread – is my favourite.)

HOW TO ORDER: Pickup (order Sunday-Wednesday online, pick up Friday-Saturday). 617 Gerrard East, at Broadview, 416-778-8883, wongsicecream.com

The Only Cafe

Though you can't kill a lazy afternoon there with a coffee or a pint of some rare brew, Toronto beer geeks can at least recapture some of that classic Only experience with their new takeout program. The long-running beer bar and cafe acquired the space next door shortly before the pandemic hit; now that the new addition is finished, they're offering a vegan and vegetarian menu for takeout, plus coffee and curated six-packs of beer, as of today. The whole operation is takeout-only at the moment (but at least you can get a sneak peek at the new space).

HOW TO ORDER: Takeout (call 416-463-7843). 972 Danforth, 416-463-7843, @theonlycafe

Crybaby Gallery

With alcohol delivery now commonplace in Toronto, bars and restaurants have risen to the occasion with unusual wines, beers, cocktail kits and sake – but Crybaby might be the first in town to focus on amaro. The Dundas West cocktail bar and art gallery is offering hard-to-find bottles for pickup, including selections like the the "intensely herbal" Fernet Vallet from Mexico (Crybaby apparently has the last few bottles in Canada). Also available: Limited-edition screenprints from Toronto artists.

HOW TO ORDER: Pickup (DM @crybaby.gallery or email hello@crybabygallery.ca). 1468 Dundas West, crybabygallery.ca

Seven Lives

As anyone who's stopped into Kensington anytime in the past five years knows, the lineup at Seven Lives on an average summer day would be a social distancing nightmare. (As I recently said on NOW's podcast, though, I'd give just about anything to stand in that big, dumb line on a sunny day right about now.) In the meantime, the cash-only, app-averse taqueria has finally joined the 20th century, offering its tacos for delivery or takeout.

HOW TO ORDER: Delivery and takeout (DoorDash, UberEats). 69 Kensington, @sevenlivesto

