Toronto restaurants with Thanksgiving 2017 menus

Azure

The Intercontinental Hotel's restaurant is doing maple bourbon-glazed turkey dinners with sage stuffing, acorn squash and more fixin's for $29 a person October 7-9.

Cafe Boulud

Step things up with the turkey day menu at Daniel Boulud's Four Seasons brasserie. The dinner prix fixe menu ($75 on October 8 and $85 on October 9) features a bourbon-braised turkey as the star of the show, but options include goose terrine, Pacific halibut, and foie gras with sourdough.

The Drake / Drake One Fifty

The annual Get Stuffed prix fixe promo at the Drake Hotel is already sold out, but you can still head to the One Fifty for a $35 prix fixe menu October 8 and 9 that includes roulade turkey breast, maple-roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts gratin and sugar pie for dessert.

Globe Bistro

The Danforth spot is bringing back its three-course $39 Thanksgiving prix fixe on October 8. Options include free-range Ontario turkey with Red Fife stuffing (or ricotta gnocchi for the vegetarians), plus sunchoke purée or harvest veggie salad. Kids eat for $12. (A turkey feature will be added to the October 7 dinner menu and October 8 brunch menu as well.)

Liberty Commons

O&B's pub is throwing a deliciously dirtbag-esque Thanksgiving with their holiday weekend special, the beer can turkey sandwich. It's made of beer-braised turkey, cherry-walnut stuffing, beans, potatoes, beer BBQ sauce and gravy, with two Yorkshire puddings in lieu of buns. Get yours (if that's a risk you're willing to take) for $18, October 7 and 8.

Momofuku Daisho

Daisho is doing Thanksgiving as a $75 family-style prix fixe on October 8, featuring roast chicken with stuffing, green beans, carrot salad and carrot cake with cream cheese icing for dessert.

Montecito

On October 8, choose from a $45 buffet brunch or a $49 prix fixe dinner at this cinephilic spot neat the Lightbox.

O&B Cafe Grill

O&B's Yonge and Front spot is doing a turkey platter starting at $30, with optional add-ons like squash soup and pumpkin cheesecake, for dinner on October 8 and 9.

