The Big Carrot’s second location is finally opening

The Big Carrot’s long-awaited second location is finally opening on Thursday (June 21).

The 6,000 square-foot store, dubbed The Big Carrot – Beach Community Market, is located at 125 Southwood Drive in the Upper Beaches. The grand opening starts at 10 am with live entertainment, food samples and giveaways.

Since 1983, The Big Carrot has been a Danforth staple for all things fair-trade, organic and non-GMO. Similar to the original location, the Beach Community Market includes a smoothie and coffee bar, a selection of grab-and-go meals, as well as groceries and personal care items.

News of The Big Carrot expanding was first announced nearly two years ago and the Upper Beaches location was initially supposed to open in 2017. The grocery store anchors The Southwood, a 108-unit condo development by Streetcar.

