The Commodore shuts down suddenly

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana The Commodore closed abruptly last week.

Say goodbye to this fabulous shrimp toast. Parkdale seafood spot The Commodore, one of our Best New Restaurants of 2016, closed abruptly last week, with management citing unspecified personal issues.

"We regret to announce the closing of The Commodore effective immediately," the team behind the restaurant posted on Instagram. "This is a very difficult decision that has been accelerated by some personal circumstances. With the changes that are occurring, we simply couldn’t see a clear path to success while offering the same levels of quality and service."

No word yet on what will take its place, but I'm gonna miss sipping cocktails under those barnacle lights.

