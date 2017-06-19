What we ate at The Stop's Night Market 2017

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Toronto is home to its share of food events, but The Stop's Night Market, an annual two-day fundraiser for The Stop Community Food Centre, always stands out from the pack. Taking over an empty lot on Sterling Rd., the market features two nights of food and drinks, each with a different set of vendors. If you weren't among those lucky enough to stroll and sample at the 2017 edition last week (June 13 and 14), here's a look at what was on offer at night one of the event.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Sugar cane and garlic wings from the catering division of the soon-to-reopen Patois.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Patois chef Craig Wong re-ups the supply of wings for a line of hungry guests.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

DaiLo had a tough time keeping these satay chicken skewers on the table.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

The 47 went for lighter flavours with a poached chicken in a spring veggie-Greek yogurt sauce.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

iQ Food Co. threw some colour into the mix with tiny cups of peach gazpacho.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Smoke Signals hit it out of the park with their smoked Szechuan pepper wings. Not pictured: my mouth going numb for five minutes afterward.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Rasa managed to make brussels sprouts the life of the party by crisping them up and throwing on Scotch bonnet and cheese sauces.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

White Lily Diner's pork belly pastrami sandwiches were melt-in-your-mouth amazing.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Delica Kitchen put their jerk chicken onto sliders.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Finishing things off on a sweet note: Sullivan and Bleeker's super-nostalgic bubblegum cupcakes.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

And for the vegans: miniature cinnamon buns from Tori's Bakeshop.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco