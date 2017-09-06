Where to eat at TIFF 2017

New this year

Victor

Not content to simply act as a way station for travellers at the swank Le Germain Hotel, Victor just underwent a major makeover. A gorgeous new light installation floats like a gilded storm cloud over handsome banquettes and a new coffee counter. The menu’s also shaped up nicely into a blend of brasserie and steak house fare, including a lovely salad of haricots verts with Bleu and prosciutto, steak tartare and – if you’ve got the budget to blow – mouth-watering seafood towers and tomahawk steaks.

30 Mercer, at Blue Jays Way, 416-883-3431, victorrestaurant.com

× Expand Kiin

Kiin

They nailed classic Thai at Sukhothai and street food at Pai. Restaurateurs Nuit and Jeff Regular took a different tack with Kiin, spotlighting Royal Thai cuisine, an increasingly rare style that features dishes like dumplings, lettuce wraps and salads dressed with dollhouse-like precision. Nearly everything at Kiin is a feast for the eyes as well as the taste buds, and the glimmering, marble-wrapped room is dressed to match.

326 Adelaide West, at Peter, 647-490-5040, kiintoronto.com

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Khao San Road

After a year spent in exile at their Queen West sister spot, Nana, this Thai standby is back with a striking new location featuring vertiginous ceilings, stunning tiled walls and floors (perfect Insta bait) and a menu bursting with ginger, curry and kaffir lime. If you’re more in the mood for nosh and a nightcap than a full meal, climb the stairs to their sister bar, Bang Sue.

11 Charlotte, at King, 647-352-5773, khaosanroad.ca

The Anne Boleyn

Nestled into the foot of a new condo development is this palatial new pub from the team behind Parkdale’s Parts & Labour. On the menu: classic dishes like Scotch eggs, pot pies and an all-day full English, plus throwback happy-hour snacks like devils on horseback and crab cakes. Rounding things out are lighter dishes like smoked salmon bowls, and multicultural options like tikka masala. (This is an English pub, after all.)

287A Richmond West, at Peter, 416-901-1536, theanneboleyn.ca

District Eatery

This new, neon-lit space distinguishes itself from the rest of King West’s touristy restaurant row in two big ways. First, there’s the rather refreshing way the menu aims to balance a party-ready snack-bar vibe with an eye for health – think smoked fish charcuterie, pressed-juice cocktails and melon-prosciutto salad. Second, there’s the spacious rooftop patio – and with summer days in short supply, you’ll want to get while the gettin’s good.

303 King West, at John, 416-979-9799, districteatery.com

Local faves

Bar Hop

Unwind post-flick at one of two brew pubs featuring unusual craft brews, plus rich eats like savoury donuts with bone marrow aioli, braised oxtail and green curry mussels.

391 King West, 647-352-7476; 137 Peter, 647-348-1137, barhopbar.com

Pai

If Kiin is busy, the Regulars’ street-market-inspired eatery will be... probably also busy. But it’s worth the line – and if you’re around at lunch, they also do great quick-service takeout.

18 Duncan, at Adelaide, 416-901-4724, paitoronto.com

× Expand David Laurence Pizzeria Libretto (Danforth) - 550 Danforth Ave. (416) 466-0400Ontario Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza.

Pizzeria Libretto

Thin-crust Neapolitan pizza with DOP toppings is a surefire crowd-pleaser –especially with a glass of vino or anAperol spritz. Their $15 lunch prix fixe is a local fave.

155 University, at Pearl, 416-551-0433, pizzerialibretto.com

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Carver

Grab a quick bite between flicks – pressed porchetta and roast chicken sammies on focaccia, salads, Indian- and Mexican-inspired wraps and rice bowls – at this takeout spot. (Be forewarned – this takeout-only spot has no seating.)

101 Peter, at Adelaide, 647-748-1924, eatcarver.com

Flock

Popcorn bloat kills. Ward it off with a satisfying salad topped with a kitchen sink of ingredients, plus succulent rotisserie chicken. (Seating is limited, and lines can be long at noon.)

330 Adelaide West, at Peter, 647-483-5625, eatflock.com

× Expand Main Dining Room

Montecito

If you really want to get into the TIFF spirit, dine in the shadow of a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man at this Ivan Reitman-owned spot, which features a strong farm-to-table focus and an impressive brunch menu.

299 Adelaide West, at Peter, 416-599-0299, montecitorestaurant.ca

Los Colibris

This space does double duty, with refined Mexican cuisine from chef Elia Herrera at Los Colibris, and tacos and tequila (plus a great hidden deck) at El Caballito.

220 King West, 416-979-7717, loscolibris.ca

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco