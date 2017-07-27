On a Tinder date? This resto will buy you a round

Levetto promises drinks on the house to ease those first date jitters

Tinder dating is always an exciting roll of the dice. Will your date let it slip that they're still living with the ex they broke up with a week ago? Will they spend an hour convincing you to enjoy jazz, white water rafting, or the films of Lars von Trier? Will they show up in a full suit of armour and try to show you their tabard?

At least, intrepid dater, you now know you've got a free drink waiting for you (if not true, everlasting love) at the end of the rainbow. Levetto, a pizza and pasta chain with a number of locations around the GTA, has unveiled a new promotion they're calling Tinder Tuesday. If you and your dining companion can prove that you both swiped right, and you head there for a first date, the first round's on them.

The Tuesday deal excludes bottles of wine, unfortunately – no matter how bad the date gets – and is only happening at their Little Italy (940 College) and Liberty Village (68 Sudbury) locations. Visit their site for more info.

