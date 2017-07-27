On a Tinder date? This resto will buy you a round

× Expand Levetto

Tinder dating is always an exciting roll of the dice. Will your date let it slip that they're still living with the ex they broke up with a week ago? Will they spend an hour convincing you to enjoy jazz, white water rafting, or the films of Lars von Trier? Will they show up in a full suit of armour and try to show you their tabard?

At least, intrepid dater, you now know you've got a free drink waiting for you (if not true, everlasting love) at the end of the rainbow. Levetto, a pizza and pasta chain with a number of locations around the GTA, has unveiled a new promotion they're calling Tinder Tuesday. If you and your dining companion can prove that you both swiped right, and you head there for a first date, the first round's on them.

The Tuesday deal excludes bottles of wine, unfortunately – no matter how bad the date gets – and is only happening at their Little Italy (940 College) and Liberty Village (68 Sudbury) locations. Visit their site for more info.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco